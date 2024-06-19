Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi And Congressional Delegation Convene With Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Expresses Concern

The delegation visited the Dalai Lama’s residence in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh, with Michael McCaul, the delegation’s leader, stating that President Joe Biden would imminently sign a bill aimed at urging China to address the Tibet issue.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McCaul said, “We are very excited to see His Holiness tomorrow to talk about many things, including the Bill we passed out of Congress, which basically says that the United States stands with the people of Tibet.”
The Resolve Tibet Act
The Resolve Tibet Act urges Beijing to restart negotiations with Tibetan leaders, which have been suspended since 2010, to peacefully resolve their governance dispute with China. The bill seeks a negotiated settlement between the two nations regarding Tibet, emphasizing China’s responsibility to address the aspirations of the Tibetan people concerning their historical, cultural, religious, and linguistic identity.
The Resolve Tibet Act, passed by the US House of Representatives, is currently awaiting President Biden’s signature to be enacted into law. This legislation challenges Beijing’s assertion that Tibet has always been part of China and calls on China to cease disseminating misinformation about Tibet’s history, people, and institutions, including the Dalai Lama. Furthermore, it urges China to engage in dialogue with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to address governance issues related to Tibet.
US politicians have made regular visits to Dharamsala to endorse the Dalai Lama’s endeavors in garnering global backing for the preservation of Tibet’s language and culture in his mountainous homeland. In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled to India after an unsuccessful uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet. Chinese authorities strongly oppose any diplomatic engagements he conducts with officials from other countries.
Beijing’s Response
Beijing, which considers the Nobel peace laureate the Dalai Lama as a significant threat due to his advocacy for Tibetan independence, expressed deep concern on Tuesday regarding the visit and the impending bill expected to be signed by President Biden.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “We … urge the US to fully recognise the anti-China and separatist nature of the Dalai clique, abide by its commitments on Tibet-related issues, refrain from any form of contact with it, and stop sending erroneous messages. We urge the US side to honour its commitment of recognising Tibet as part of China and not supporting Tibetan independence, and not to sign the above-mentioned bill.”
