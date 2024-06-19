Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi And Congressional Delegation Convene With Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Expresses Concern

The delegation visited the Dalai Lama’s residence in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh, with Michael McCaul, the delegation’s leader, stating that President Joe Biden would imminently sign a bill aimed at urging China to address the Tibet issue.

#WATCH | Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: At the felicitation ceremony of the US Congressional delegation, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration says, “…we have gathered here to thank the delegates for their tenacity and commitment to move The Resolve Tibet… pic.twitter.com/SLJsyjW37e — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McCaul said, “We are very excited to see His Holiness tomorrow to talk about many things, including the Bill we passed out of Congress, which basically says that the United States stands with the people of Tibet.”

The Resolve Tibet Act

The Resolve Tibet Act urges Beijing to restart negotiations with Tibetan leaders, which have been suspended since 2010, to peacefully resolve their governance dispute with China. The bill seeks a negotiated settlement between the two nations regarding Tibet, emphasizing China’s responsibility to address the aspirations of the Tibetan people concerning their historical, cultural, religious, and linguistic identity.