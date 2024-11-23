Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
From Tycoons To Politicians: Who’s Steering Trump’s Vision For America?

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has revealed an eclectic mix of allies, unconventional figures, and established names for top roles in his forthcoming administration. The appointments, which require Senate approval, reflect a blend of loyalty and ideological alignment with the president-elect. Here’s a breakdown of the significant picks:

Health Secretary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine skeptic and member of the storied Kennedy family, has been tapped to lead the Department of Health. Despite promoting discredited theories linking vaccines to autism, Kennedy secured the role after endorsing Trump post his Democratic nomination bid. Adding to the health lineup is former surgeon and TV personality Mehmet Oz, who will manage public health insurance programs.

Attorney General: Pam Bondi

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a staunch Trump ally and defender during his first impeachment trial, is set to lead the Department of Justice. Bondi’s appointment follows ex-congressman Matt Gaetz withdrawing his name amidst revived misconduct allegations.

Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk

Tech magnate Elon Musk will spearhead a new Department of Government Efficiency alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Musk aims to trim $2 trillion from the federal budget by pushing legal boundaries, while both appointees will retain their private-sector roles.

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a conservative hawk, has been chosen as Secretary of State amid rising tensions with China. Rubio, known for his staunch support of Israel and criticism of Russia, is expected to shape the U.S.’s foreign policy approach.

Defense Secretary: Pete Hegseth

Fox News host Pete Hegseth, a former soldier, will head the Department of Defense. Despite his limited experience and past allegations of misconduct, Hegseth is tasked with managing the Pentagon’s extensive workforce.

Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been nominated as Director of National Intelligence. Her controversial positions, including support for Kremlin narratives and her meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, have sparked debate.

Homeland Security Secretary: Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, known for her tough decision-making style, will oversee immigration policy and deportation measures. Hardliners Tom Homan and Stephen Miller will join her efforts as “border czar” and deputy chief of staff, respectively.

Other Key Appointments:

  • Education Secretary: Linda McMahon, tasked with abolishing the department to return control to states.
  • Interior Secretary: Doug Burgum, advocating for expanded oil and gas production.
  • Energy Secretary: Fracking pioneer Chris Wright.
  • Commerce Secretary: Wall Street investor Howard Lutnick.
  • Transportation Secretary: Sean Duffy, former Fox News host.
  • CIA Director: John Ratcliffe, ex-director of national intelligence.
  • National Security Advisor: Mike Waltz, a vocal critic of China.
  • EPA Chief: Lee Zeldin, a former New York congressman.

Diplomatic Roles and White House Team:

  • UN Ambassador: Elise Stefanik, a pro-Israel advocate.
  • NATO Ambassador: Matthew Whitaker, a former acting attorney general.
  • Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee, ex-governor of Arkansas.
  • Chief of Staff: Campaign manager Susie Wiles.
  • Press Secretary: Karoline Leavitt, a former campaign spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Cabinet Picks Face Multiple Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Filed under

administration appointments cabinet Elon Musk health Kristi Noem Marco Rubio Pam Bondi Pete Hegseth Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump Tulsi Gabbard
Advertisement

