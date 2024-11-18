G20 Summit: Leaders Face Global Turbulence As Trump Looms

This critical summit, held just two months before Donald Trump’s return to the White House, is a pivotal moment for world leaders to confront these issues head-on.

November 19, 2024 — 12:26 AM IST

As global leaders gather in Brazil for the G20 summit, the world is facing a period of mounting challenges, from escalating conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East to growing economic inequality. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the world is entering a “new period of turbulence and change,” a sentiment echoed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This critical summit, held just two months before Donald Trump’s return to the White House, is a pivotal moment for world leaders to confront these issues head-on.

Global Turmoil: Xi and Scholz Reflect on a Changing World

Xi’s comments, made during a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reflect the global instability as tensions rise in various regions. “The world is currently entering a new period of turbulence and change,” Xi said, acknowledging the complex dynamics ahead, especially with Trump’s imminent return to power, which could reshape U.S.-China relations. Scholz, too, recognized these shifting global currents, underscoring the urgency of securing a landmark trade deal between the European Union and South American countries.

Brazil’s Focus on Poverty and Climate Change

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the host of the summit, is using his platform to promote issues important to his government, including tackling hunger and fighting climate change. In his opening speech, Lula launched the Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger, a new initiative backed by 81 nations. The alliance aims to feed half a million people by 2030, addressing both immediate and long-term challenges.

Lula also made it clear that he would try to steer the conversation away from the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, focusing instead on issues that impact people in non-conflict regions. “If we don’t discuss other critical issues, we risk ignoring the needs of those who are not at war,” he said, highlighting the importance of addressing broader global concerns.

Tensions and Escalating Conflicts

While Lula’s focus on poverty and climate change is a welcome change, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a critical issue on the global stage. U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike inside Russian territory threatens to escalate the conflict, particularly as Trump, known for his hawkish stance on China and Russia, has vowed to quickly end the war if re-elected.

As the world faces a volatile future, the G20 summit’s ability to navigate these complex issues will be key in shaping the direction of global politics in the coming years.