‘Genocide In Bangladesh, Yunus Involved’: Sheikh Hasina’s 1st Reaction On Violence Against Minorities

In a fiery first public address since her departure from Bangladesh, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a blistering attack on Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and the country’s interim leadership. Speaking virtually from New York, Hasina accused Yunus of orchestrating violence, alleged genocide, and claimed the interim government has failed to protect religious minorities, including Hindus.

Hasina, who left Bangladesh four months ago and is reportedly residing in India, described her exit as a necessary move to prevent further bloodshed. “The armed protesters were directed towards Ganabhaban [the prime minister’s official residence]. If the security guards had opened fire, many lives would have been lost. It was a matter of 25-30 minutes, and I was forced to leave,” she said in Bengali.

The former prime minister accused Yunus of being the mastermind behind the unrest, stating, “Today, I am being accused of genocide. In reality, Yunus has been involved in genocide in a meticulously designed manner. He and his collaborators, including student coordinators, are behind this chaos.”

Allegations of Minority Persecution

Hasina also criticized the interim government’s handling of attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship. “Hindus, Buddhists, Christians—no one has been spared. Eleven churches have been razed, temples and Buddhist shrines have been vandalized,” she claimed, adding that the arrest of a Hindu monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das, reflected the administration’s failure to protect minority rights. “Why are minorities being ruthlessly persecuted and attacked?

What is this for?” she asked.

According to Hasina, the deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh prompted her to leave in August. “When people were dying indiscriminately, I decided I should leave,” she explained. However, she expressed disappointment at the worsening violence since her departure.

Claims of Assassination Threats

Hasina drew parallels between her current situation and the assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 1975. She alleged there were plans to target her and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, in similar fashion. “There were plans to kill both of us. I left to stop the violence, but the situation has only deteriorated,” she remarked.

This address marks Hasina’s first formal communication since seeking refuge. While she has made occasional statements over the past months, her public address reflects a heightened level of concern regarding Bangladesh’s political turmoil and minority safety under the interim government.

