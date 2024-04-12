Germany Allocates Additional Funds To Support Holocaust Survivors In Israel

Negotiations between the German government, the Claims Conference, and the Authority for Holocaust Survivors in Israel have resulted in approximately 113,000 Holocaust survivors in Israel receiving a new one-time grant from the Solidarity Fund totaling 220 Euros (USD 235).

The creation of the Fund for Solidarity with Israel (SFI), established as a one-time emergency measure, follows an agreement among the German government, the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, and the Claims Conference.

READ MORE

The Elon Musk And Brazil Kerfuffle

This initiative acknowledges the critical need for assistance, particularly among Holocaust survivors residing in regions near Gaza and the northern border with Lebanon. The Solidarity Fund, with a total allocation of 25 million Euros (USD 27 million), extends eligibility to all Holocaust survivors who were residents of Israel as of January 1, 2024, regardless of their previous entitlements to compensation. This grant is accessible to any Holocaust survivor recognized by the German government.

ALSO READ

Climate Change And Species Protection : A Conundrum