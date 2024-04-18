Google Trims Workforce, Sends Jobs Overseas In Cost-Cutting Move

Google, owned by Alphabet, is letting go of an unspecified number of employees, according to a spokesperson on Wednesday. This move represents the latest cost-cutting measure at the tech giant.

The spokesperson clarified that the layoffs are not affecting the entire company. Affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for internal positions. However, the spokesperson did not disclose the number of employees impacted or the specific teams involved.

A portion of the affected roles will transition to hubs that the company is prioritizing, including India, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dublin.

The layoffs come after a series of job cuts across Google, as well as the broader tech and media sectors this year. This has raised concerns that more layoffs could follow as companies navigate economic uncertainty.

“Throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers and align their resources to their biggest product priorities,” the spokesperson added.

According to a report from Business Insider on Wednesday, employees across various teams in Google’s real estate and finance departments have been affected. The report specified that the finance teams hit by the layoffs include Google’s treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations.

Reportedly, Google’s finance chief, Ruth Porat, communicated to staff via email about the restructuring plans, which include expanding growth to Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.

Back in January, Google made headlines for laying off hundreds of workers across different teams, such as engineering, hardware, and assistant teams. This move came as the company aims to boost investment and broaden its offerings in artificial intelligence.

It’s been reported that CEO Sundar Pichai had alerted employees at the start of the year to expect further job cuts.

