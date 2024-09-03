How Melania And Barron Learned Of Trump’s Assassination Attempt; The ‘Chart That Saved’

In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump revisited the traumatic events of his July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire and grazed his right ear.

In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump revisited the traumatic events of his July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire and grazed his right ear. Trump discussed the impact of the incident, which resulted in the death of 50-year-old rally attendee Corey Comperatore, and how his immediate family learned about the harrowing event.

Family Reaction to the Shooting

During a fireside chat on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin, Trump spoke about his new photo book, Save America, but also touched on the assassination attempt. He recounted how his family members received the news: Melania Trump witnessed the incident unfold live on television, while his son Barron was initially unaware, being engaged in his outdoor tennis lesson. Trump shared, “He’s a good tennis player, he was outside playing tennis, and somebody ran up, ‘Barron Barron, your father’s been shot.’”

Reflecting on Barron’s reaction, Trump remarked, “He loves his father. He’s a good kid, he’s a good student, a good athlete… he ran, ‘Mom what’s going on?’” He described how Melania’s immediate response was to witness the event unfold on TV, adding, “Can you imagine! And then I got up and let people know I was okay. Fight. Fight. Fight. But it was a big hit.”

Miraculous Survival and the Role of the Chart

Trump also highlighted the miraculous nature of his survival, noting, “From that distance, it’s supposed to be a sure thing… People who understand guns said it was impossible to not get hit. Had I not looked at my immigration chart, my all-time favorite chart… Had I turned around a little bit more or less… the end.”

He detailed how his use of the chart, typically positioned at the end of his speeches, played a crucial role in his survival. On the day of the rally, Trump had positioned the chart on the right side, unlike its usual left placement. Moments before Crooks fired, Trump turned to gesture at the chart, a decision he believes was pivotal. “That was the chart that saved my life,” Trump remarked at the Republican National Convention where he accepted the party’s nomination, emphasizing, “Without that chart, I would not be here today.”

