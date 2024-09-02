Biden Expresses Concern Over Netanyahu’s Progress On Hostage Deal

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to secure a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, indicated that the U.S. was nearing a final proposal for a hostage and ceasefire agreement. This comes after Israeli forces discovered the bodies of six hostages, including 23-year-old American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who had been recently killed by Hamas militants.

The discovery has intensified scrutiny of the Biden administration’s approach to the Gaza ceasefire and increased pressure on Netanyahu from within Israel to bring the remaining hostages home. When asked if he believed Netanyahu was doing enough, Biden answered, “No,” without providing further details. This statement provoked a strong reaction from Israeli officials.

Biden also mentioned that a final proposal might be presented to both sides this week, as the U.S. is “very close” to finalizing it. During a meeting with the U.S. hostage negotiation team, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressed their “devastation and outrage” over the murders and discussed the next steps in securing the release of the remaining hostages.

The situation has created divisions among Democrats, with some progressives urging Biden to impose restrictions or conditions on U.S. military aid to Israel. Despite criticism and growing protests over his handling of the hostage situation, Netanyahu remains determined to defeat Hamas completely.

Israeli officials found Biden’s criticism of Netanyahu surprising and problematic, given the recent execution of six hostages by Hamas. They argued that the pressure should be directed at Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar instead.

Netanyahu responded to Biden’s remarks by asserting that the focus should be on Hamas rather than on Israel, especially in light of the hostages’ deaths. “We’re being asked to show seriousness and make concessions? What message does this send Hamas? It says, ‘Kill more hostages,’” Netanyahu said.

He added that no serious person would expect Israel to make further concessions, emphasizing that Hamas should be the one to make concessions. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri interpreted Biden’s criticism as an acknowledgment that Netanyahu was hindering efforts to reach a deal. He stated that Hamas would consider a proposal if it could ensure a permanent ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

