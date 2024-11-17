Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
In Bold Move, Trump Chooses Fracking Advocate And Climate Critic As Energy Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Chris Wright, an oil executive and proponent of fracking, to head the Department of Energy.

In Bold Move, Trump Chooses Fracking Advocate And Climate Critic As Energy Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Chris Wright, an oil executive and proponent of fracking, to head the Department of Energy. Wright, recognized for his involvement in the American Shale Revolution, has played a significant role in the increase of U.S. oil and gas production since the mid-2000s. Trump referred to Wright as “a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new ‘Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.’”

Wright is anticipated to lead the push for greater fossil fuel production and to reverse climate-focused policies that were put in place during the Biden administration. He will also be part of the newly formed Council of National Energy, which Trump described as a body that includes all departments related to the “permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, and transportation of ALL forms of American Energy.”

Controversial Views on Climate Change

Wright has ignited controversy by rejecting the idea of a climate crisis. In a widely shared video, he claimed, “There is no climate crisis, and we are not in the midst of an energy transition. The only thing resembling a crisis with respect to climate change is the regressive, opportunity-squelching policies justified in the name of climate change.” In 2019, he became well-known for drinking fracking fluid on camera to prove its safety.

Part of Trump’s Energy Strategy

As CEO of Liberty Energy, Wright has been a strong supporter of increasing fossil fuel production. His appointment fits with Trump’s strategy of enhancing oil and gas output to strengthen American energy independence and stimulate economic growth.

Wider Cabinet Appointments

Trump has also appointed several notable figures to other important cabinet roles, focusing on a policy agenda that prioritizes economic growth, energy expansion, and national security. While announcing these selections, Trump emphasized the need for innovation and deregulation to realize his vision for the nation.

