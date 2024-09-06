Increased Military Aid To Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Russian Push In Eastern Territories

As the conflict with Russia continues, several of Ukraine’s allies have committed to supplying the country with additional weaponry.

As the conflict with Russia continues, several of Ukraine’s allies have committed to supplying the country with additional weaponry. This decision precedes a critical meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, an ad-hoc coalition of 50 nations, scheduled to take place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. During the meeting, Zelenskiy has pressed for long-range weapons capable of striking deep within Russia and has urged that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “red lines” be disregarded.

While the response to Zelenskiy’s demand is still under consideration, Washington has pledged $250 million in arms to support Ukraine. In addition, Canada has announced plans to send 80,840 surplus small air-to-surface rockets, with Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair confirming the shipment of 1,300 warheads in the coming months. Canada will also contribute chassis assemblies from 29 M113 armored personnel carriers and 64 Coyote armored vehicles, which are no longer in use by the Canadian Armed Forces.

The British government has committed to providing 650 lightweight multi-role missiles valued at £162 million. Germany’s Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, has promised Ukraine an additional 12 new self-propelled howitzers, though these will be newly built rather than drawn from existing German military stocks, which may delay their delivery.

During the Ramstein discussions, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of the broader Western effort to support Ukraine’s ongoing campaign against Russian forces.

The war has continued to exact a heavy toll, with Moscow intensifying its attacks on Ukrainian cities using missiles and drones, potentially in response to Ukraine’s Kursk offensive, which has made significant progress.

Zelenskiy has urged the international community to fulfill their pledges and increase support, particularly in air defense systems. “The number of undelivered air defense systems is significant,” he noted.

Zelenskiy is also expected to visit the US this month to present a “victory plan” to President Joe Biden. However, this may be premature, as despite significant losses inflicted on Russian forces by the Kursk incursion, there has been no notable reduction in Russian control or troop presence in Ukraine. Russian forces currently control 18% of Ukrainian territory and have been making gradual advances in the east following the failed 2023 Ukrainian counter-offensive. The Kremlin has stated that conditions for peace talks with Ukraine are not presently favorable.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

