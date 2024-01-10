India Condemns Civilian Loss in Israel-Hamas Conflict, Advocates Dialogue for Resolution

In a strong condemnation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, expressed deep concern over the large-scale loss of civilian lives, particularly among women and children. She labeled the resulting humanitarian crisis as “clearly unacceptable” during an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Kamboj acknowledged the terror attacks in Israel on October 7 as the immediate trigger for the conflict and emphasized India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. She highlighted India’s continuous efforts to normalize the situation in the region and provide humanitarian aid in Gaza.

India has been actively engaged with regional leaders, including those of Israel and Palestine, and has voiced its stance in various multilateral forums such as the G20, BRICS, and the Global South Summit in November 2023. Kamboj reiterated India’s longstanding position on the Israel-Palestine issue and called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population.

India has contributed significantly to humanitarian efforts, providing 70 tonnes of aid, including 16.5 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies. Additionally, India has donated USD 5 million, with USD 2.5 million going to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East.

Emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution, Kamboj asserted that a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward. She urged the parties involved to de-escalate, eschew violence, and work towards creating conditions for the early resumption of direct peace negotiations.

India’s firm commitment to achieving a just, peaceful, and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue was reaffirmed, with the belief that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations will bring about the enduring peace desired by the people of Israel and Palestine.