Tuesday, December 31, 2024
we-woman

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar Condemns Hinduphobia and Racism in the United States

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat from Michigan, has been vociferous in his criticism of Hinduphobia and racism in the United States.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat from Michigan, has been vociferous in his criticism of Hinduphobia and racism in the United States. His comments came after he faced a wave of hateful rhetoric following his support for the H-1B visa program and calls to increase legal immigration. Thanedar’s advocacy for immigrant rights has sparked a broader discussion about racism, xenophobia, and the role of highly skilled foreign workers in America.

Shri Thanedar’s Support for H-1B Visa Program

Thanedar, originally from Karnataka, India, voiced his support for the H-1B visa program as a means to maintain America’s competitive edge in innovation. Highlighting the importance of skilled workers, he stated, “By increasing H1-B visas and streamlining the H1-B and green card process, America maintains our edge on innovation & discovery.”

He further condemned the rhetoric on immigration, stating, “Unfortunately, the H1-B visa discourse has been hijacked by MAGA racism and xenophobia.” These were among his efforts to advocate for policies that would benefit the U.S. economy and be fair to immigrants.

The comments made by Thanedar sparked a furor on social media, with him being targeted with racist and xenophobic comments. Many users came out with hateful messages asking him to “go back to India.” One commented, “Can I buy you a ticket to Mumbai? One way, of course,” while another advised that he be “denaturalized and deported.

Thanedar condemned the hateful rhetoric and pointed out that racism was still alive in America. He said, “Racism in America is still alive and well, and we must stand up to it together. Just read the replies to any recent post that includes ‘H-1B’ to see the deplorable rhetoric targeting Indian Americans.”

Thanedar’s Presentation of a Bipartisan Resolution

Desire to end the increased rise of Hinduphobia led Thanedar to introduce a bipartisan resolution to abhor the attitude.

He added, “That’s why I introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning all Hinduphobia.” This has emerged as a significant step of acceptance and fight against the sentiments of anti-India and anti-Hindus prevailing in the country.

Controversy Over H-1B Visas

The H-1B visa program, which allows for the temporary work in the United States of highly skilled foreign workers, has been a hotly debated issue for quite some time. Critics of the program, especially in MAGA circles, charge that the program depresses American wages and replaces American workers with foreign labor even though there are safeguards that prevent such outcomes.

Indian nationals, who receive the majority of H-1B visas, have often been the focus of these criticisms. Some detractors question the dominance of Indian workers in the program, overlooking factors such as India’s large population, widespread English proficiency, and strong educational pipelines connecting Indian students to U.S. universities.

Thanedar Defending Excellence Over Mediocrity

Prominent voices, such as Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, pointed out cultural biases that undervalue intellectual achievement. “Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long. A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math Olympiad champ… will not produce the best engineers,” he said.

Filed under

hinduphobia Shri Thanedar

