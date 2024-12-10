Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Indian Delegation Gifts Two Books On PM Modi’s Leadership To Pope Francis In A Meet At The Vatican

The two books by Bluecraft, Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery and Mann Ki Baat: Igniting Collective Goodness, were presented to the Pope during an official interaction.

BJP Spokesperson Anil Anthony gifted two major books on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context of governance and leadership to His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican. An Indian delegation comprising Shri Akhilesh Mishra and Anil Anthony had a meeting with the Holy Father in Vatican City to take a momentous diplomacy-culture.

About the books

The book highlights achievements and the successful change that took place due to the leadership of the prime minister, Modi.

Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery presents the leadership of Prime Minister Modi over two decades: achievements, strategies for governance, and the impact on India’s trajectory. This work provides a full understanding of the development of India during his tenure.

Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @ 100 commemorates the celebration of the 100th episode of Modi’s most popular radio program, Mann Ki Baat. The book discusses the significance of Modi’s words being broadcast throughout India and played an important role in unifying the country to achieve common social and cultural excellence goals. The book analyzes how Mann Ki Baat has contributed towards strengthening national unity and the manner in which citizens are urged to adopt collective goodness to help improve society.

Both books, published by Westland Books, have garnered attention for their insightful portrayal of Modi’s leadership and his ability to connect with the people. The books are seen as crucial readings for those interested in the political and social transformation of India in the 21st century.

In a tweet, the Bluekraft Digital Foundation congratulated the publishing team for bringing these literary works to life. For Indian diplomacy, the event of presenting these books to Pope Francis is momentous since it not only presents the achievements of Prime Minister Modi but also symbolizes the strong cultural ties between India and the Vatican.

 

Filed under

Mann Ki Baat: Igniting Collective Goodness Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery pope of vatican

