Indian National Facing Deportation Dies in US Hospital; Authorities Notify Consulate

An Indian ntional who was awaiting his deportion because of his illegal entry into the US allegedly died in a US hospital on Wednesday. The federal authorities confirmed that Jaspal Singh, aged 57, passed away in a hospital in Atlanta. Singh was held by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) due to the illegal entry into the country. The federal authorities also metioned that the Indian Consulate in New York was duly informed of the untimely death and notification has also been extended to Singh’s next of kin.

Jaspal Singh died on April 15, according to the ICE, which has indicated that an autopsy is pending to confirm the precise cause of his death.

Public records revealed that Singh had first entered the United States legally on October 25, 1992. However, his immigration status was altered following an order issued by an immigration judge on January 21, 1998, mandating Singh’s removal from the country. Singh, thereafter, voluntarily returned to India.

Trouble arose again when Singh was arrested by the US Customs and Border Protection officers on June 29, 2023, for attempting to reenter the United States illegally via the US-Mexico border. Follwing the arrest, Singh was transferred to Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Atlanta for processing, where he remained in custody until the immigration proceedings.

The protocol for such incidents dictates that in the event of a non-citizen’s demise at a detention facility, ERO must promptly notify Congress, relevant non-governmental organizations, stakeholders, and the media. Additionally, a detailed news release containing all the necessary information about the deceased is to be published on the agency’s public website within two business days.

The circumstances surrounding Singh’s death and the outcome of the pending autopsy are likely to inform ongoing discussions regarding immigration policy and detention practices.

