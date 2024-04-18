Sweden Passes Law Of Lowering Minimum Age For Legal Gender Change From 18 To 16- Deets Inside!

On April 17, the Swedish parliament approved a law lowering the minimum age for legal gender change from 18 to 16. However, individuals under 18 still need consent from a guardian, a doctor, and the National Board of Health and Welfare. The requirement for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, which refers to psychological distress experienced by individuals whose gender expression does not align with their gender identity, has been eliminated.

The vote, which took place following nearly six hours of debate, resulted in a 234-94 approval with 21 lawmakers absent. The populist Sweden Democrats, although not part of the government, opposed the law. Party leader Jimmie Akesson criticized the decision, stating that it lacked popular support.

However, Johan Hultberg from the Moderates, the party of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, referring to it as “a cautious but significant reform” for a vulnerable demographic. The center-right coalition led by Kristersson showed division on the issue, with the Moderates and the Liberals largely backing the law, while the Christian Democrats opposed it.

Peter Sidlund Ponkala, chairperson of the Swedish Federation for Lesbian, Gay, Bis*xual, Transgender, Queer, and Inters*x Rights (RFSL), hailed the passage of the law as “a positive step forward” and a long-awaited acknowledgment for many.

Elias Fjellander, chairperson of the organization’s youth branch, emphasized the positive impact the law will have on its members and advocated for further reforms to enhance gender-affirming care and introduce a third legal gender, while also banning conversion therapy attempts.

Last week, German lawmakers passed similar legislation aimed at simplifying the process for transgender, inters*x, and nonbinary individuals to change their name and gender in official records directly at registry offices.

In the UK, the Scottish parliament passed a bill in 2022 allowing individuals aged 16 and above to change their gender designation on identity documents through self-declaration. However, this was vetoed by the British government, a decision upheld by Scotland’s highest civil court in December. The legislation marked a departure from the rest of the UK, where the minimum age requirement is 18 and a medical diagnosis is necessary.

