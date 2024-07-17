India's Signature Blue And White Chappals Sold For Rs 1 Lakh In Dubai, Viral Video

Do you recall the classic blue and white chappals that were once a staple in every Indian household? Those very chappals are now being sold for over Rs 1 lakh each.

A video shared on X shows a shop in Saudi Arabia offering these chappals in a variety of colors.

In addition to the iconic blue and white, they are now available in red and white, green, yellow, and grey.

The video has garnered numerous views, with many people flooding the comments section, expressing a blend of nostalgia and disbelief.

We Indians use these sandals as a toilet footwear 😀 pic.twitter.com/7EtWY27tDT — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 16, 2024

Netizens Reacts:

One of the viewer said, “Indians should take this opportunity to buy chappals here for 100 INR and sell them there for 4500 Riyal (1 lac INR), ROI is 1000x.”

Other viewer said, “It’s a business opportunity for Indian footwear manufacturers.”

