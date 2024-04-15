Iran Allows Indian Officials To Meet Seized Ship's Crew Amid Rising Tensions With Israel

Iran’s foreign ministry announced on Monday (April 15th) that Indian government officials would be permitted to meet the 17 Indian crew members aboard an Israel-linked cargo ship seized by Iran. This assurance followed a conversation between India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian, during which Jaishankar expressed concern over the crew’s well-being.

According to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry, Jaishankar sought assistance in the matter. “Dr. Amir Abdollahian assured that we are actively pursuing details regarding the seized ship and soon, representatives of the Indian government will be able to meet with the crew,” it stated.

India has been actively engaging with Iran since the ship’s seizure on Saturday to secure the release of the crew members. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of de-escalation and restraint amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

In a social media post, Jaishankar shared, “Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint, and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch.”

The escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, marked by Iran’s first direct attack on Israel following Israeli strikes on its consulate in Syria, has prompted India to call for immediate de-escalation. Indian embassies in the region have been instructed to maintain close contact with the Indian community.

“We are deeply concerned about the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, which pose a threat to peace and security in the region. We urge immediate de-escalation, restraint, cessation of violence, and a return to diplomatic efforts,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs.