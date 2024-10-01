Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Iran Launches Missiles At Israel, Targets 10 Million Civilions

Iran attacked Israel with about 180 missiles in retaliation for the deaths of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrullah to which Israel warned of retaliation, while Iran threatened "crushing attacks."

On Tuesday, Iran launched missiles at Israel, triggering alarms across the country as civilians hurried to find shelter. The Iranian government stated that this attack was in retaliation for the deaths of a Guards commander and other leaders.

The Israeli military later declared an all-clear, allowing residents to exit their shelters, but warned of impending retaliation against Iran “at a place and time of our choosing.”

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threatened “crushing attacks” if Israel retaliated for the missile strikes.

Earlier, the Israeli military had indicated that any ballistic missile strike from Iran would likely be extensive, advising the public to take refuge in secure rooms if an attack occurred.

This missile launch followed Israeli ground raids into Lebanon, marking the most significant escalation in regional conflict since the outbreak of fighting in Gaza a year ago.

01:38 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Following Iran’s attack on Israel on Tuesday, the European Union issued a strong condemnation of the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel and demanded an immediate ceasefire across the Middle East. “The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks … spiralling out of control,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell took to his handle on X.

“An immediate ceasefire across the region is needed.”

01:27 AM · Oct 2, 2024

US Navy Intercepts Iranian Missiles as Jordan Allows Use of Its Airspace

The Pentagon reported that two US Navy destroyers deployed around a dozen interceptors to counter Iranian missiles aimed at Israel. Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder stated that no other US military assets were involved in intercepting the missiles, which were all launched from Iranian territory.

01:22 AM · Oct 2, 2024

As Iran attacks Israel with over 180 missiles on Tuesday, the Pentagon has reported that Iran launched twice as many missiles as it did during the previous attack on Israel.

01:15 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iranian president hails missile attack as ‘decisive response’ to Israeli ‘aggression’

01:15 AM · Oct 2, 2024

IDF chief says Israel ‘will choose when to exact the price’ in response to Iran attack

01:15 AM · Oct 2, 2024

#WATCH | Washington DC: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, “… A few hours ago, Iran, for the second time in the space of five months, launched a direct attack on Israel, including some 200 ballistic missiles. This is totally unacceptable and the entire world should… pic.twitter.com/DrAGzIzabJ — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

01:13 AM · Oct 2, 2024

US official says Iranian attack on Israel ‘appears to have been defeated and ineffective’

01:12 AM · Oct 2, 2024

These are our hypersonic systems, catch them if you can! pic.twitter.com/VrIZsNcW25 — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) October 1, 2024

01:10 AM · Oct 2, 2024

President Biden and Vice President Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team. President Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel.

01:08 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iran’s Khamenei threatens ‘stronger and more painful’ attack on Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tweeted an illustration of a large underground weapons cache, warning that victory for Tehran is near. نَصرٌ مِنَ الله و فَتحٌ قرِيب… pic.twitter.com/l53SfjEslF — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) October 1, 2024 00:59 AM · Oct 2, 2024

00:57 AM · Oct 2, 2024

UK PM Starmer condemns Iran’s attack against Israel

UK PM Kier Starmer has condemned Iran’s actions after it fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel. Keir Starmer’s office said the prime minister called for de-escalation across the region.

00:54 AM · Oct 2, 2024

National Security Advisor to President Biden, Jake Sullivan says, “… This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event. It is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel, so far as we know at this time. We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure first and foremost American interests, and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible…”

00:45 AM · Oct 2, 2024

India issues advisory to citizens in Israel.

00:43 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Israel Issues Warning After Major Iranian Missile Attack

Israel’s military has announced that the recent missile attack from Iran will lead to consequences. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the military spokesman, described the strike as significant and warned that it would elicit a response, although he did not disclose specifics regarding the timing or nature of Israel’s retaliation. He confirmed that there were no reported casualties from the missile strikes, which targeted central and southern Israel, resulting in some damage.

00:41 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Pentagon holds press briefing as Iran Launches retaliatory missile strikes on Israel.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told the media that no other US military assets were used to shoot down the missiles, which were all fired from inside Iran.

00:37 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iran launches a missile attack on Israel. Over 100 missiles have been launched. IDF claims 10 million Israelis have been targeted. Loud sirens can be heard across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem & Haifa. Civilians have been rushed to bomb shelters.

It looks so scary!! 100 missiles together… The retaliation by #Israel will be worse than this… Iran has made a very big mistake this time…pic.twitter.com/htoonxcK21 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 1, 2024

00:37 AM · Oct 2, 2024

IDF Spokesman: A short time ago, IDF forces identified dozens of armed suspects who pose a threat and move towards the forces operating in the central Gaza Strip. The force fired at them, injuries were detected. There are no casualties to our forces and the incident is under control.

00:37 AM · Oct 2, 2024

The Supreme Leader Khamenei has been moved to a safe place

00:15 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Israel Air Force tweets, “The Air Force planes… killed the terrorist D. Al-Faqar Hanawi, the commander of the ‘Hamam Hossein’ division in Beirut, at the same time as the killing of the terrorist Muhammad Jaafar Katzir, the commander of the unit for the transfer of weapons from Iran and its affiliates to Hezbollah in Lebanon (Unit 4400), which was eliminated earlier today. The IDF continues to attack Hezbollah commanders and anyone who poses a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

00:00 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iran has temporarily halted flights at Tehran International Airport, according to Iranian media reports late Tuesday. This decision follows a missile attack on Israel that prompted immediate threats of retaliation.

“We have suspended all incoming and outgoing flights at Tehran International Airport for the time being,” stated airport chief Said Chalandari, as reported by the ISNA news agency.

10:06 PM · Oct 1, 2024

Both terrorists are eliminated who gunned down people near a tram stop in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv