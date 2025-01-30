‘Is Edward Snowden a Traitor’? Why Tulsi Gabbard Dodged Questions About the Whistleblower

Tulsi Gabbard’s Senate confirmation hearing took a tense turn as she repeatedly dodged questions on whether Edward Snowden is a traitor. Her refusal to give a clear answer has only deepened concerns about her stance on government surveillance—and the fate of her nomination.

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard faced persistent questioning from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Edward Snowden but refused to state whether she now considers the whistleblower a traitor.

Her reluctance to provide a direct answer could further endanger her nomination as President Donald Trump’s choice for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), which was already on shaky ground.

Tulsi Gabbard Sidesteps the Question

Republican Senator James Lankford pressed her on the matter, characterizing Snowden’s actions as treasonous. “Was he a traitor at the time when he took America’s secrets, released them in public, and then ran to China and became a Russian citizen?” Lankford asked.

Gabbard sidestepped the question, instead focusing on how to prevent similar incidents in the future. “I’m focused on the future and how we can prevent something like this from happening again,” she said, outlining her plans to strengthen legal whistleblower channels within the intelligence community.

When asked again, she reiterated a response that suggested she still sees value in Snowden’s revelations. “Edward Snowden broke the law,” she acknowledged. “But he also, even as he broke the law, released information that exposed egregious, illegal, and unconstitutional programs within our government that led to serious reforms.”

Even under repeated questioning from Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who grew visibly frustrated, Gabbard refused to provide a direct yes-or-no answer.

Concerns Over Surveillance Stance of Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard’s views on government surveillance, including her past defense of Snowden, have raised concerns among Republicans on the committee. Given the panel’s composition, she cannot afford to lose a single GOP vote if she hopes to advance to a full Senate confirmation.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, considered a potential swing vote, remained undecided after the hearing. “I want to make a careful decision,” the Maine senator said.

Her stance on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) also came under scrutiny. Section 702 is widely viewed as a crucial tool for preventing terrorist threats, but as a Democratic lawmaker, Gabbard had previously advocated for its repeal. However, in recent closed-door meetings with senators, she signaled support for its continuation.

Republican Senator John Cornyn further tested her grasp of the issue, questioning whether she fully understood the distinction between Section 702 and Title I of FISA, which was used to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Defends Meeting with Assad

Gabbard also faced tough questions about past controversies, including accusations that she has echoed Russian propaganda narratives and sided against U.S. intelligence assessments. In particular, her 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was a focal point.

In a strikingly partisan opening statement, Gabbard accused her “political opponents” and “Democrat senators” of promoting anti-Hindu bigotry against her due to her association with a fringe sect of the Hare Krishna movement. She also pushed back against accusations of being a “puppet” for Trump, Russia, and other adversaries.

“The fact is, what truly unsettles my political opponents is that I refuse to be their puppet,” Gabbard stated.

“I want to warn the American people watching at home: You may hear lies and smears that challenge my loyalty to and love for our country,” she added. “They used the same tactic against President Trump and failed. The American people elected President Trump with a decisive victory and mandate for change.”

Lenient toward Russia

Republican Senator Jerry Moran questioned whether her past remarks suggested she would be lenient toward Russia. Gabbard responded sharply. “I’m offended by that question,” she said when asked whether Russia would “get a pass” under her leadership.

Warner also confronted her about statements in which she appeared to blame NATO for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and cast doubt on U.S. intelligence assessments regarding Assad’s use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“It leads me to question whether you can develop the trust necessary to give our allies confidence that they can share their most sensitive intelligence with us,” Warner said. “Make no mistake about it, if they stop sharing that intelligence, the United States will be less safe.”

He further questioned whether she met the qualifications required by law to lead the intelligence community.

Tulsi Gabbard Gets Support from Key Republican Senator

Despite the contentious hearing, Gabbard received an endorsement from Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton. Cotton highlighted her military service record and emphasized that five FBI background checks had cleared her of any concerns.

