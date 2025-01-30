Tulsi Gabbard Defends Her Hindu Faith During Confirmation Hearing | WATCH

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President Trump to lead U.S. intelligence agencies, has accused Democratic senators of promoting religious bigotry against Hindus. During her Senate confirmation hearing, Gabbard defended religious freedom and condemned the discrimination she faces due to her Hindu faith.

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead U.S. intelligence agencies, has accused Democratic senators of fostering religious bigotry against Hindus. During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Gabbard expressed concerns about the discrimination she faces due to her Hindu faith.

Tulsi Gabbard unleashes on the deep state, the 51 intelligence officials, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic Party in her opening statement. One of the best opening statements I've seen in US politics "Democrats have accused me of being Trump's puppet, Putin's puppet, Assad's… pic.twitter.com/WaFLdXwLOr — World of Facts (@factostats) January 30, 2025

Gabbard Stresses Religious Freedom

At 43, Gabbard made history as the first Hindu American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. In her testimony, she highlighted the critical importance of religious freedom, referencing Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution, which explicitly prohibits religious tests for public office. Gabbard, whose Hindu faith has drawn criticism from opponents following her nomination by Trump, emphasized that such discrimination undermines the nation’s founding principles.

Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Anti-Religious Bias

Gabbard did not shy away from addressing previous instances where Democratic senators had displayed religious bias. She pointed out how Democratic lawmakers had attacked the religious beliefs of Trump’s judicial nominees, specifically citing Amy Coney Barrett and Brian Buescher. “I condemned those actions as a Democrat in Congress at the time, as religious bigotry must be thoroughly condemned by all of us, no matter the religion,” Gabbard stated.

Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats Of Disregarding Religious Freedom

Gabbard went on to accuse certain Democratic senators of misunderstanding or disregarding the principle of religious freedom embedded in the Constitution. She firmly referenced Article 6, which prohibits religious tests for public officeholders. “Unfortunately, there are some Democrat senators who still don’t understand the principle of freedom of religion and Article 6 of the Constitution. No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States,” she remarked.

Facing Religious Bigotry

In a passionate statement, Gabbard argued that the discrimination she faces is not just against her, but a broader attempt to foster religious bigotry against Hindus and Hinduism. Gabbard offered an open invitation for those interested in learning more about her spiritual journey. “Unfortunately, they’re once again using the religious bigotry card, but this time trying to foment religious bigotry against Hindus and Hinduism. If anyone is sincerely interested in knowing more about my own personal spiritual path of Hinduism, I welcome you to go to my account on X, where I’ll share more on this topic,” Gabbard said.

Anti-Christian Bias

Gabbard further elaborated on the pattern of religious bias she has witnessed, recalling how Democratic senators had previously displayed anti-Christian sentiment when questioning Trump’s judicial nominees. Her stance against religious bigotry, irrespective of the faith involved, was a central theme throughout her address.

Gabbard’s nomination is facing significant challenges, as her stance on various political issues has raised skepticism among senators. Her past meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017 has drawn criticism, as have her calls to pardon National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden. Additionally, her comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and her opposition to renewing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) have further complicated her confirmation process.

Snowden Controversy and Her Stance on Surveillance

Gabbard’s views on Edward Snowden, particularly her reluctance to label him a traitor, were questioned by both Republican and Democratic senators. She reiterated her position that Snowden had broken the law, but also emphasized that his actions led to significant reforms in surveillance practices. “He exposed practices that have resulted in the reform of 702,” Gabbard said, alluding to the section of FISA that allows the government to gather foreign intelligence.

