Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tulsi Gabbard Defends Her Hindu Faith During Confirmation Hearing | WATCH

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President Trump to lead U.S. intelligence agencies, has accused Democratic senators of promoting religious bigotry against Hindus. During her Senate confirmation hearing, Gabbard defended religious freedom and condemned the discrimination she faces due to her Hindu faith.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Tulsi Gabbard Defends Her Hindu Faith During Confirmation Hearing | WATCH

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has accused Democratic senators of promoting religious bigotry against Hindus.


Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead U.S. intelligence agencies, has accused Democratic senators of fostering religious bigotry against Hindus. During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Gabbard expressed concerns about the discrimination she faces due to her Hindu faith.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gabbard Stresses Religious Freedom

At 43, Gabbard made history as the first Hindu American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. In her testimony, she highlighted the critical importance of religious freedom, referencing Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution, which explicitly prohibits religious tests for public office. Gabbard, whose Hindu faith has drawn criticism from opponents following her nomination by Trump, emphasized that such discrimination undermines the nation’s founding principles.

Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Anti-Religious Bias

Gabbard did not shy away from addressing previous instances where Democratic senators had displayed religious bias. She pointed out how Democratic lawmakers had attacked the religious beliefs of Trump’s judicial nominees, specifically citing Amy Coney Barrett and Brian Buescher. “I condemned those actions as a Democrat in Congress at the time, as religious bigotry must be thoroughly condemned by all of us, no matter the religion,” Gabbard stated.

Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats Of Disregarding Religious Freedom

Gabbard went on to accuse certain Democratic senators of misunderstanding or disregarding the principle of religious freedom embedded in the Constitution. She firmly referenced Article 6, which prohibits religious tests for public officeholders. “Unfortunately, there are some Democrat senators who still don’t understand the principle of freedom of religion and Article 6 of the Constitution. No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States,” she remarked.

Facing Religious Bigotry

In a passionate statement, Gabbard argued that the discrimination she faces is not just against her, but a broader attempt to foster religious bigotry against Hindus and Hinduism. Gabbard offered an open invitation for those interested in learning more about her spiritual journey. “Unfortunately, they’re once again using the religious bigotry card, but this time trying to foment religious bigotry against Hindus and Hinduism. If anyone is sincerely interested in knowing more about my own personal spiritual path of Hinduism, I welcome you to go to my account on X, where I’ll share more on this topic,” Gabbard said.

Anti-Christian Bias

Gabbard further elaborated on the pattern of religious bias she has witnessed, recalling how Democratic senators had previously displayed anti-Christian sentiment when questioning Trump’s judicial nominees. Her stance against religious bigotry, irrespective of the faith involved, was a central theme throughout her address.

Gabbard’s nomination is facing significant challenges, as her stance on various political issues has raised skepticism among senators. Her past meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017 has drawn criticism, as have her calls to pardon National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden. Additionally, her comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and her opposition to renewing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) have further complicated her confirmation process.

Snowden Controversy and Her Stance on Surveillance

Gabbard’s views on Edward Snowden, particularly her reluctance to label him a traitor, were questioned by both Republican and Democratic senators. She reiterated her position that Snowden had broken the law, but also emphasized that his actions led to significant reforms in surveillance practices. “He exposed practices that have resulted in the reform of 702,” Gabbard said, alluding to the section of FISA that allows the government to gather foreign intelligence.

Also Read: Watch Kash Patel Thanking His Immigrant Indian Parents, Greeting With Jai Sri Krishna During His Senate Confirmation Hearing

Filed under

Tulsi Gabbard

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

American Airlines Plane Crash: Who Were The Pilots Flying The Doomed Plane?

American Airlines Plane Crash: Who Were The Pilots Flying The Doomed Plane?

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

American Airlines Crash: One Controller Was Working Two Tower Positions At The Time Of Collision

American Airlines Crash: One Controller Was Working Two Tower Positions At The Time Of Collision

Apple Set To Reveal Earnings For First Quarter Of 2025

Apple Set To Reveal Earnings For First Quarter Of 2025

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

Entertainment

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox