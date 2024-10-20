Is Israel Planning To Attack Iran? Here Is What New US Intelligence Documents Show

The United States is currently investigating the leak of highly classified intelligence regarding potential retaliation plans of Israel against Iran. US officials expressed concern over the leak, describing it as "deeply troubling."

The United States is currently investigating the leak of highly classified intelligence regarding potential retaliation plans of Israel against Iran. US officials expressed concern over the leak, describing it as “deeply troubling.” The documents, dated October 15 and 16, began circulating online last Friday after being shared on Telegram by a channel called “Middle East Spectator.”

Labeled as top secret, the documents were intended to be viewed only by the US and its “Five Eyes” allies—Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. They detail Israel’s apparent preparations for a strike on Iran, including the movement of munitions, as noted in one document reportedly compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Israeli air force drills

Another document, attributed to the National Security Agency, highlights Israeli air force drills involving air-to-surface missiles, believed to be part of the preparations for an attack on Iran.

Officials mentioned that the investigation is focused on identifying who had access to the alleged Pentagon document. Such a leak would typically trigger an FBI investigation in coordination with the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies. The FBI has not commented on the matter.

This leak occurs at a particularly delicate time in US-Israeli relations, and it is likely to provoke strong reactions from Israel, which has been preparing to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack on October 1. One document also hints at something Israel has never officially acknowledged: the possession of nuclear weapons. However, the document notes that there is no indication Israel intends to use nuclear weapons against Iran.

US, Israel cooperation

Experts say that if the leaked information about Israel’s tactical plans is accurate, it represents a significant security breach. They further suggest that future cooperation between the US and Israel could be affected, as trust is a fundamental aspect of their relationship, and this incident could potentially undermine it.

It remains unclear how the leak occurred or whether the documents were hacked or intentionally released. The US has been on high alert regarding potential Iranian hacking efforts, particularly after US intelligence agencies reported in August that Iran had hacked materials related to Donald Trump’s campaign.

Axios initially reported on the leaked documents on Saturday. A significant leak of US intelligence last year also damaged relationships with several allies, including South Korea and Ukraine, after a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman posted classified materials on the social media platform Discord.

