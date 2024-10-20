Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
“A Grave Mistake,” Says Netanyahu After Hezbollah Drone Hits Israeli PM’s House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained resolute in his objectives following a reported drone attack on his private residence, emphasizing that any individual or group that targets Israeli citizens will face severe consequences.

Netanyahu described the reported assassination attempt by Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, as a serious error. He made these remarks through a post on social media.

Earlier, his office confirmed that a drone had been “launched towards” his residence in Caesarea, a northern coastal town, on Saturday morning. Fortunately, both Netanyahu and his wife were not at the location, and there were no reported injuries.

Hezbollah behind the attack

Iran has reportedly acknowledged that Hezbollah was behind the alleged attack, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA. Iran’s mission to the UN was also quoted as affirming that Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, carried out the operation.

Hezbollah, which receives financial and military support from Iran, has yet to comment on the incident.

This reported assault comes amid heightened tensions, with Israel preparing for a response to Iran’s large-scale ballistic missile attack on October 1. Israel’s defense minister has warned that their counteraction would be “devastating, precise, and unexpected.”

Netanyahu residence hit

The Israeli military confirmed that three drones were launched from Lebanon, with one hitting a building in Caesarea. However, they did not confirm whether this building was part of Netanyahu’s residence or the extent of the damage.

US media outlet Axios reported that the drone indeed struck Netanyahu’s residence and was fired by Hezbollah.

At 08:19 local time (06:19 BST), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) provided an update, stating that three unmanned aerial vehicles had crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon. While two of the drones were intercepted, one impacted a building in Caesarea, with no injuries reported.

Netanyahu splits his time between two private homes, one in Caesarea and another in Jerusalem, in addition to his official residence, Beit Aghion, which is undergoing renovations.

Read More: North Korean Army Soldiers Fighting For Russia: Alleged Ukraine and South Korea

