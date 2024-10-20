North Korean Army Soldiers Fighting For Russia: Alleged Ukraine and South Korea

According to Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence, North Korea is not just supplying weapons but also sending soldiers to aid Russia.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has claimed that North Korea is now sending soldiers to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. This allegation comes amid growing concerns about the deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, further intensifying the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also indicated that, based on intelligence reports, around 10,000 North Korean soldiers might soon be deployed to support Russian military operations.

North Korean Troop Movements Confirmed?

According to the NIS, approximately 1,500 North Korean troops have already arrived in Russia, with some estimates suggesting that the final figure could reach 12,000. This comes after Ukrainian intelligence indicated that 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently training in Russia’s Far East, preparing for deployment to the front lines in Ukraine.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called this development a “grave security threat,” stressing the need for an international response.

Reports suggest that North Korean soldiers are training at military bases in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Vlagoveshensk. Aerial photographs reportedly show hundreds of North Korean soldiers gathered at these bases, bolstering claims of North Korea’s active involvement.

Additionally, the NIS has released satellite images of North Korea’s Chongjin port, showing Russian ships transporting soldiers to Russian territory.

North Korea Supplying Arms and Troops

North Korea appears to be supplying Russia with significant military resources. Since August, Pyongyang has reportedly sent over 13,000 shipping containers filled with artillery shells, missiles, and anti-tank rockets to Russia. As many as eight million 122-mm and 152-mm shells have been supplied, raising alarm among Ukraine and its allies.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian officials released video footage allegedly showing North Korean soldiers receiving military gear from Russian forces. While the authenticity of the video has not yet been independently verified, it has heightened fears of North Korea’s direct involvement in the conflict. Ihor Solovey, head of Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications, called it “critical” evidence of North Korean military participation.

Russia-North Korea Alliance Deepening

The growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea signals a significant geopolitical shift. In June 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a strategic partnership agreement that includes mutual military assistance. This move was further cemented by Kim’s visit to Russia in September, where he described Putin as his “closest comrade” during the Russian leader’s birthday celebration.

While the Kremlin has denied reports of North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissing the allegations as “fake news,” military and intelligence sources suggest otherwise. The U.S., South Korea, and Japan have condemned these developments and formed a monitoring team to track potential violations of arms sanctions against North Korea.

Overall, if the presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine is verified, it could mark a significant escalation in the war. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has already called North Korea a “de facto participant” in the conflict. He has urged Ukraine’s Western allies to provide additional long-range weapons to counter this new threat, warning that Russia’s growing alliances with authoritarian regimes could have far-reaching consequences for global security.

Some military experts believe that North Korean troops could face challenges on the battlefield, such as language barriers and a lack of recent combat experience. However, they may still be useful in guarding Russian-Ukrainian border areas, freeing up Russian troops for offensive operations elsewhere.

As tensions rise, Ukraine is preparing for the possibility of increased aggression from the Russia-North Korea alliance. The emergence of North Korean soldiers in the war could further complicate the conflict and escalate the stakes for both Ukraine and its allies. With the conflict constantly evolving, the world waits for more concrete evidence of North Korea’s involvement—and for the international community’s response to this growing alliance.

