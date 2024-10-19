Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Balochistan: 22 More Individuals Forcibly Disappeared Bringing The Total To 56

Helene Tigroudja, a legal expert and committee member, pointed out that the number of enforced disappearances has increased markedly since Pakistan's last review in 2017.

Balochistan: 22 More Individuals Forcibly Disappeared Bringing The Total To 56

Amid ongoing atrocities and enforced disappearances cases in Balochistan by Pakistani armed forces, 22 more individuals were forcibly disappeared recently, bringing the total number of enforced disappearances this month to 56.

In Noshki district, nine individuals were detained during raids conducted by Pakistani forces in the Taraiz and Badal Karez areas on October 7 and 8.
The detainees, identified as Master Fareed Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Mumtaz Baloch, Iqbal Baloch, Habib Baloch, Sharif Jan, Shah Saleem, Zahoor Jan, and Asfand Baloch, were reportedly taken to an undisclosed location, according to the Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, on October 19, 12 more Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared in Dera Bugti during raids by Pakistani forces. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) confirmed these incidents, expressing concern over the increasing number of enforced disappearances in the area.

“Their families have no knowledge of their whereabouts and fear for their safety,” the BYC said in a statement, naming the disappeared as Dr Wazir Bugti, SHO Tariq Bugti, Raees Bugti, Murtaza Bugti, Qasim Bugti, Barkat Bugti, Zahid Bugti, Parho Bugti, Fazal Hussain Bugti, Fazal Bugti, Juma Bugti, and Qurban Bugti.
The BYC called on the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate action, urging: “We must resist to put an end to this brutal practice.”

According to the Balochistan Post, a young man named Abdul Malik, son of Muhammad Yousuf was reportedly forcibly disappeared on October 11 in Turbat, located in the Kech district, by personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Frontier Corps (FC).

The increase in enforced disappearances coincides with the United Nations Human Rights Committee for the Protection of Civil and Political Rights raising serious concerns about the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan during its review of Pakistan’s human rights record at the committee’s 142nd session in Geneva.

Baluch Sarmachar reported that the committee highlighted a surge in cases of enforced disappearances, specifically targeting the Baloch community, and questioned the Pakistani delegation on their efforts to address these cases.

Helene Tigroudja, a legal expert and committee member, pointed out that the number of enforced disappearances has increased markedly since Pakistan’s last review in 2017.

Referring to data from the UN Working Group on enforced or involuntary disappearances, she noted that more than 7,000 cases had been reported in Pakistan from 2004 to 2024.

According to Baluch Sarmachar, “Political activists, journalists, students, and human rights defenders, particularly from Balochistan, continue to be disproportionately targeted.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: How Old Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu And What Does His Name Mean In Hebrew? 

Filed under

balochistan Pakistan Trending news World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

India On Edge in Bengaluru Test As New Zealand Eyes 107-Run Victory

India On Edge in Bengaluru Test As New Zealand Eyes 107-Run Victory

Who Is Navya Haridas? BJP To Field Parliamentary Party Leader Against Priyanka Gandhi For Wayanad Bypoll

Who Is Navya Haridas? BJP To Field Parliamentary Party Leader Against Priyanka Gandhi For Wayanad...

Bayern And VfB Stuttgart Face Off In Attacking Showdown

Bayern And VfB Stuttgart Face Off In Attacking Showdown

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Entertainment

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Where To Watch SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas On OTT?

Where To Watch SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas On OTT?

Will The Apprentice’s Release Date Affect Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign?

Will The Apprentice’s Release Date Affect Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign?

How Much Will Liam Payne’s Seven-Year-Old Son Inherit From His Vast Fortune?

How Much Will Liam Payne’s Seven-Year-Old Son Inherit From His Vast Fortune?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox