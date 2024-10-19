How Old Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu And What Does His Name Mean In Hebrew?

Although primarily of Ashkenazi descent, Netanyahu has said that a DNA test revealed some Sephardic ancestry, and he claims descent from the renowned Jewish scholar, the Vilna Gaon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea was the target of a drone attack on Saturday morning. Fortunately, neither Netanyahu nor his wife were at the property during the incident.

The Israeli government confirmed there were no casualties, and two additional drones were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

While Israel has confirmed the drone was launched from Lebanon, no official statement has been made regarding the group responsible. As of now, Hezbollah has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

How Old Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Benjamin Netanyahu was born in Tel Aviv in 1949 to secular Jewish parents. This makes him 74 years old in 2024. Raised in West Jerusalem and later in the United States, he returned to Israel in 1967 to join the Israel Defense Forces, serving as a captain in the elite Sayeret Matkal special forces unit before receiving an honorable discharge.

After completing his studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Netanyahu worked for Boston Consulting Group. In 1978, he returned to Israel to establish the Yonatan Netanyahu Anti-Terror Institute, named after his brother. Between 1984 and 1988, he served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Netanyahu gained political prominence when he was elected as the leader of the Likud party in 1993, becoming the opposition leader. He made history in the 1996 general election by becoming Israel’s first prime minister to be elected by direct popular vote, and at 46, he was also the youngest to hold the position. After losing the 1999 election, Netanyahu temporarily left politics and worked in the private sector.

He returned to government service, holding the positions of minister of foreign affairs and finance, where he introduced several economic reforms. However, he resigned in protest of the Gaza disengagement plan.

What Does Benjamin Netanyahu’s Name Mean In Hebrew?

Netanyahu’s family background is notable. His mother, Tzila Segal, was born in Petah Tikva during the Ottoman rule of Jerusalem, while his father, Benzion Netanyahu, born Benzion Mileikowsky in Warsaw, was a historian known for his research on the Jewish Golden Age in Spain.

Netanyahu’s paternal grandfather, Nathan Mileikowsky, was a rabbi and Zionist writer. When his father immigrated to Mandatory Palestine, he changed the family name from Mileikowsky to Netanyahu, which means “God has given.”

Although primarily of Ashkenazi descent, Netanyahu has said that a DNA test revealed some Sephardic ancestry, and he claims descent from the renowned Jewish scholar, the Vilna Gaon.

ALSO READ: Who Is the World’s Richest Politician Worth $200 Billion and Has 700 Cars?