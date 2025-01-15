Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Israel And Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Here’s The Timeline Of A Year Old Conflict

After months of conflict and diplomatic efforts, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to halt hostilities in Gaza and facilitate an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel And Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Here’s The Timeline Of A Year Old Conflict

After months of conflict and diplomatic efforts, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to halt hostilities in Gaza and facilitate an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The agreement, achieved on Wednesday, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle between the two sides. Egyptian mediators played a central role in brokering the deal, with the United States providing critical support.

A Timeline of Key Events in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

October 7, 2023: Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, resulting in over 1,200 fatalities, including 40 U.S. nationals. Israel responded with airstrikes targeting Hamas fighters and infrastructure in Gaza.

October 28, 2023: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a “new phase” in the war, signaling the expansion of ground operations in Gaza.

November 24, 2023: Hamas released a group of hostages taken during the October 7 attacks, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict.

January 26, 2024: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide, highlighting concerns about escalating violence.

February 29, 2024: Over 100 Gazans were killed while queuing for aid as Israeli troops opened fire, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the conflict.

June 23, 2024: Netanyahu signaled the winding down of intense fighting in Gaza but clarified that the conflict would persist until Hamas no longer controlled the region.

October 16, 2024: Israel announced the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a military operation in Rafah.

November 21, 2024: The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu and Mohammed Deif, for alleged war crimes.

The Road to Ceasefire

The conflict’s devastating toll and mounting international pressure culminated in renewed diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire. Hamas accepted a proposal in May 2024, but Israel refrained from agreeing at the time, citing ongoing security concerns. The breakthrough came months later, as back-channel negotiations mediated by Egypt and supported by the U.S. led to Wednesday’s agreement.

The Broader Implications

The ceasefire marks a temporary pause in one of the most protracted and contentious conflicts in the Middle East. While it brings relief to both sides, the road to lasting peace remains uncertain. The agreement is expected to test the resilience of diplomatic ties and the willingness of both parties to uphold their commitments.

