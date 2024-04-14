Israel on High Alert as Iran Launches Drone Attack

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that Iran has launched aerial drones targeting Israeli territory, confirming what appears to be a retaliatory attack that had been widely anticipated.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 TV, the drone attack is expected to reach Israel around 02:00 on Sunday (00:00 GMT). Israeli forces are reportedly on high alert, closely monitoring all potential targets.

The drone attack follows Iran’s vow to retaliate against an incident on April 1, where an attack on its consulate in Syria resulted in the deaths of seven military officers, including a top commander. Iran has accused Israel of conducting the attack, although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

In response to the escalating situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel’s “defensive systems” are fully deployed and prepared. He emphasized Israel’s readiness for any scenario, both defensively and offensively, affirming the strength of the State of Israel, the IDF, and its people.

“We appreciate the unwavering support of the US, Britain, France, and many other countries standing alongside Israel during these challenging times,” Netanyahu added.

This is a developing news story; please revisit this page for further updates.