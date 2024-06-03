Israeli Government Urges Citizens In Maldives To Depart Amid Entry Ban

The Maldives has recently made headlines for its decision to enforce an entry ban on Israeli nationals, a move that came about during a cabinet meeting held earlier this week. The decision, made in response to fervent appeals from local citizens, directly relates to the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs swiftly responded by advising Israeli citizens currently present in the Maldives to contemplate leaving the country. This advisory came in the wake of the Maldivian government’s announcement to amend its laws expressly prohibiting Israeli nationals from entering the nation.

In a statement quoted by the news agency, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the challenges it may face in assisting Israelis in the Maldives should they encounter any issues. Consequently, it strongly advised Israeli citizens to avoid traveling to this Muslim-majority island nation, even if they hold dual citizenship with another country.

This decision underscores the gravity of the situation, particularly against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip. The entry ban serves as a precautionary measure, aligning with the sentiments of local citizens and ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in the Maldives.

According to reports from Maldivian media outlets, the country welcomes over a million tourists annually, with approximately 15,000 of them originating from Israel. This ban not only reflects the Maldives’ stance on current geopolitical issues but also signals a proactive approach in addressing concerns raised by its populace.

As the situation continues to evolve, the implementation of such measures underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding international relations, particularly in regions experiencing heightened conflict.

READ MORE : Donald Trump Joins TikTok Following Change Of Stance On App Previously Targeted For Ban During Presidency

Show Full Article