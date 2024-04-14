Israeli Military Achieves 99% Interception Rate of Iran's Aerial Threats

The Israeli military, alongside a defense coalition of international allies, reported a 99% success rate in intercepting aerial threats launched by Iran.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “IDF: Working with international partners, we successfully intercepted 99% of aerial threats from Iran.” Rear Adm Daniel Hagari of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) further confirmed that around 99% of the approximately 300 projectiles fired by Iran at Israel were intercepted by air defenses on Sunday morning.

“This is a very significant strategic achievement,” he said in a morning press statement.

“The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, combined with a strong fighting coalition, which together intercepted the vast majority of the threats,” Hagari said.

In addition, Hagari said that Iran fired 120 ballistic missiles at Israel.

“As you can see now, the base is functioning and continues to perform its tasks. In the picture, you can see the runway at Nevatim,” he said, showing live footage from the airbase.

“Iran thought it would be able to paralyse the base and thus damage our air capabilities, but it failed. Air Force planes continue to take off and land from the base, and leave for offence and defence missions, including the Adir (F-35) planes that are now returning from a base defence mission and soon you will see them landing,” he added.

READ MORE

Apex Court : “Citizens Have Fundamental Rights Against The Adverse Effects Of Climate Change”

In a historic direct assault on Israel by Iran, the Islamic Republic launched a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state on Saturday night, as reported by the Times of Israel. The attack triggered air raid sirens across Israel on Sunday morning, prompting the military to intercept the Iranian projectiles.

IDF Spokesman Hagari confirmed the onset of the assault at 11 pm, noting that alongside missile launches, Iran also fired missiles at Israel. Israeli fighter jets quickly mobilized in response to counter the attacks.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday, starting at 1:42 am in southern Israeli communities and spreading across the country and many towns in the West Bank. Explosions were heard in the north and south, with reports of a young girl injured by shrapnel after an Iranian ballistic missile interception in southern Israel. The 7-year-old girl from a Bedouin town near Arad was rushed to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in serious condition, though no further injuries were reported.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the launch of numerous drones and missiles targeting specific locations in Israel. Iranian state media quoted a statement from the elite force acknowledging the attack, and an anonymous Iranian official confirmed the deployment of ballistic missiles to IRNA news agency.

Hagari detailed the attack’s scale, stating that Iran unleashed over 300 projectiles, including 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles. Israeli air defenses successfully intercepted 99% of the incoming threats, significantly mitigating the assault’s impact, according to the Times of Israel.

ALSO READ

Israeli Envoy Reassures Safety Of Indian Workers Amid Escalating Middle-East Tensions