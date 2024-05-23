Israeli Military Demolishes Tunnel Shafts and Rocket Launchers in Rafah

Israeli forces have intensified their operations against Hamas in various areas of Gaza, according to a statement from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday. The military reported significant encounters and successful strikes against Hamas targets in different parts of the region.

In Rafah, specifically in the “Brazil” and “Shaburah” neighbourhoods, Israeli soldiers discovered and neutralized rocket launchers and tunnel shafts belonging to Hamas. Several Hamas terrorists were also eliminated in direct confrontations with Israeli forces during these operations.

Additionally, Israeli aircraft conducted targeted strikes in Rafah, taking out a three-man Hamas squad that was actively firing rockets at Israeli soldiers. The airstrikes were part of efforts to prevent further attacks and dismantle Hamas’s offensive capabilities in the area.

Moving to northern Gaza’s Jabalya area, IDF troops raided Hamas buildings known to house arms caches. The operations resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of weaponry, including Kalashnikov rifles, explosives, grenades, sniper weapons, cartridges, and combat gear.

In central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike targeted and eliminated a squad of six terrorists who were hiding inside a building. One of the terrorists in this group had previously infiltrated into Israel on October 7, highlighting the ongoing security challenges posed by Hamas militants.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid efforts continued amidst the military operations. A total of 27 trucks carrying aid via an American floating pier successfully delivered 370 pallets of food and shelter equipment to those in need. However, aid deliveries had been briefly halted due to incidents of Palestinian looting of aid trucks.

Additionally, 281 aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Erez West crossings, as confirmed by the IDF. These efforts are aimed at providing essential support to civilians affected by the conflict and ensuring access to vital resources.

