Monday, November 25, 2024
Israeli PM Greenlights Lebanon Ceasefire Deal ‘In Principle’: What’s Next?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has conditionally approved a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, signaling cautious progress in halting the conflict. The deal remains subject to further negotiations and cabinet approval as tensions persist.

Israeli PM Greenlights Lebanon Ceasefire Deal ‘In Principle’: What’s Next?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has provisionally approved a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon during a security consultation held with Israeli officials on Sunday evening, according to reports.

Proposal agreed upon in principle

While the proposal has been agreed upon “in principle,” Israel maintains reservations about specific elements of the deal. These concerns are expected to be communicated to the Lebanese government on Monday, the reports added.

Key aspects of the agreement remain under negotiation, and sources emphasized that the deal will not be finalized until all outstanding issues are resolved. Additionally, any ceasefire agreement must gain approval from the Israeli cabinet, which has not yet occurred.

Ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon

Negotiations are reportedly progressing positively toward a resolution, but reports quoting sources cautioned that the ongoing exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah poses a risk to the talks. A single misstep could derail the process.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stated last week that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon is “within our grasp,” though he noted that the ultimate decision rests with the involved parties. Hochstein recently met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is serving as Hezbollah’s interlocutor in the talks. He described the discussions as “constructive” and “very good,” with significant progress made in narrowing the gaps.

“We have a real opportunity to bring conflict to an end,” Hochstein said, emphasizing the urgency of the moment. “The window is now.” He departed Lebanon for Israel last Wednesday to push the negotiations toward a conclusion.

Military offensive in Lebanon

The ongoing conflict escalated when Israel launched a major military offensive in Lebanon in mid-September, following months of escalating border skirmishes. The hostilities began on October 8 of the previous year when Hezbollah attacked Israeli-controlled territory in solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the start of the conflict, Israel has conducted a ground invasion, eliminated several Hezbollah leaders—including founding member Hassan Nasrallah—and inflicted significant casualties in an offensive involving unconventional tactics, such as the use of explosive devices.

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu ceasefire Israeli Prime Minister Lebanese Government Lebanon
