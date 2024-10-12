Israeli Strikes on UN Peacekeeping; Southern European Leaders Calls for Ceasefire

Israeli attacks on the UN peacekeeping headquarters in Naqoura injured two UN peacekeepers, raising alarm among the international community. A day later, two more peacekeepers were wounded in nearby explosions.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that Israeli forces fired on its facilities multiple times, striking observation towers, bunkers, and other UN posts. The incidents have sparked a strong response from countries like France, Italy, and Spain, which jointly condemned these strikes as “unjustifiable.”

Following the attack, tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border have surged, drawing widespread international concern and a call for an immediate ceasefire from European and global leaders. Israeli forces have intensified their military operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, triggering a call from Southern European countries for peace in the region.

Ceasefire Calls From Southern European Leaders

At a summit in Cyprus, leaders from nine Southern European countries, known as the MED9 group, voiced their collective demand for an end to hostilities in both Lebanon and Gaza. The group includes nations like France, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Portugal, with the support of Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire, referencing the 2006 UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates the security and peacekeeping role of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon. Macron underscored the “absolutely unacceptable” nature of recent strikes on UN personnel, while Meloni reiterated that attacks on peacekeepers should cease immediately.

The joint statement not only condemned attacks on peacekeepers but also emphasized the need to reduce the flow of weapons to the region, with Macron suggesting a halt in weapons exports to conflict zones as a path toward peace.

Joe Biden Urges Israel to Avoid Strikes on UN forces

U.S. President Joe Biden also expressed his concerns about the targeting of UN peacekeepers, urging Israel to avoid strikes on UN forces. Biden’s appeal came after two Sri Lankan peacekeepers were injured in an Israeli attack. Following multiple incidents in recent days, the United Nations is evaluating these strikes, with peacekeeping officials hinting at what appears to be intentional targeting of UN positions.

India

India, which has contributed a large contingent of peacekeepers to UNIFIL, echoed the concerns raised by the United Nations and called for all parties to respect the security and safety of peacekeeping personnel.

Ongoing Israel-Lebanon Conflict

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes in Beirut reportedly left 22 civilians dead and 117 injured, aiming to target Hezbollah leadership in the city. However, the intended Hezbollah figure, Wafiq Safa, was not in the buildings destroyed by the bombing.

Lebanon’s crisis response unit reported that over 2,000 people have been killed and more than 10,000 injured since hostilities intensified in early October, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Meanwhile, similar escalations in Gaza have resulted in numerous casualties and displacement, with Palestinian sources confirming deadly airstrikes on civilian shelters and schools.

Medical facilities in Gaza face severe shortages, as reported by Doctors Without Borders, with fuel and medical supplies dwindling and hospitals struggling to cope with the overwhelming influx of injured civilians.

