Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israeli Strikes on UN Peacekeeping; Southern European Leaders Calls for Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire, referencing the 2006 UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Israeli Strikes on UN Peacekeeping; Southern European Leaders Calls for Ceasefire

Israeli attacks on the UN peacekeeping headquarters in Naqoura injured two UN peacekeepers, raising alarm among the international community. A day later, two more peacekeepers were wounded in nearby explosions.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that Israeli forces fired on its facilities multiple times, striking observation towers, bunkers, and other UN posts. The incidents have sparked a strong response from countries like France, Italy, and Spain, which jointly condemned these strikes as “unjustifiable.”

Following the attack, tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border have surged, drawing widespread international concern and a call for an immediate ceasefire from European and global leaders. Israeli forces have intensified their military operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, triggering a call from Southern European countries for peace in the region.

Ceasefire Calls From Southern European Leaders

At a summit in Cyprus, leaders from nine Southern European countries, known as the MED9 group, voiced their collective demand for an end to hostilities in both Lebanon and Gaza. The group includes nations like France, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Portugal, with the support of Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire, referencing the 2006 UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates the security and peacekeeping role of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon. Macron underscored the “absolutely unacceptable” nature of recent strikes on UN personnel, while Meloni reiterated that attacks on peacekeepers should cease immediately.

The joint statement not only condemned attacks on peacekeepers but also emphasized the need to reduce the flow of weapons to the region, with Macron suggesting a halt in weapons exports to conflict zones as a path toward peace.

Joe Biden Urges Israel to Avoid Strikes on UN forces

U.S. President Joe Biden also expressed his concerns about the targeting of UN peacekeepers, urging Israel to avoid strikes on UN forces. Biden’s appeal came after two Sri Lankan peacekeepers were injured in an Israeli attack. Following multiple incidents in recent days, the United Nations is evaluating these strikes, with peacekeeping officials hinting at what appears to be intentional targeting of UN positions.

India 

India, which has contributed a large contingent of peacekeepers to UNIFIL, echoed the concerns raised by the United Nations and called for all parties to respect the security and safety of peacekeeping personnel.

Ongoing Israel-Lebanon Conflict

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes in Beirut reportedly left 22 civilians dead and 117 injured, aiming to target Hezbollah leadership in the city. However, the intended Hezbollah figure, Wafiq Safa, was not in the buildings destroyed by the bombing. 

Lebanon’s crisis response unit reported that over 2,000 people have been killed and more than 10,000 injured since hostilities intensified in early October, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Meanwhile, similar escalations in Gaza have resulted in numerous casualties and displacement, with Palestinian sources confirming deadly airstrikes on civilian shelters and schools.

Medical facilities in Gaza face severe shortages, as reported by Doctors Without Borders, with fuel and medical supplies dwindling and hospitals struggling to cope with the overwhelming influx of injured civilians.

ALSO READ: Lebanon’s PM Calls For Immediate Ceasefire Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

 

Filed under

Ceasefire Calls Israel-Hezbollah UN Peacekeepers Attacked UNIFIL Peacekeeping
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

China To Increase Debt Significantly To Stimulate Economy Amid Uncertainty

China To Increase Debt Significantly To Stimulate Economy Amid Uncertainty

Gujarat: 6 Dead After Wall Collapses At Construction Site In Mehsana

Gujarat: 6 Dead After Wall Collapses At Construction Site In Mehsana

Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground In Toretsk, Resisting Russian Advances

Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground In Toretsk, Resisting Russian Advances

Obama’s ‘Lecture’ To Black Men Over Harris Met with Fierce Criticism

Obama’s ‘Lecture’ To Black Men Over Harris Met with Fierce Criticism

Pat Cummins Comments On Australia’s Batting Order For India Series

Pat Cummins Comments On Australia’s Batting Order For India Series

Entertainment

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox