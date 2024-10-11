Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
India Expresses Concern Over Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeeper Base In Lebanon

India expressed its concern on Friday regarding the escalating security situation along the Blue Line, the border separating Israel and Lebanon, after reports surfaced that Israeli artillery targeted a United Nations peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon. The attack resulted in injuries to several UN personnel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the urgent need to uphold the inviolability of UN premises and ensure the safety of peacekeepers working in the region.

MEA Statement on Rising Tensions

“We are deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line and are closely monitoring developments,” the MEA said in its official statement. “The inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all parties, and immediate measures should be taken to guarantee the safety of UN peacekeepers and the integrity of their mandate.”

The statement follows growing international condemnation of Israeli actions that reportedly targeted positions of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a peacekeeping force that has been stationed in the region since 1978.

Israeli Attack on UNIFIL Bases

The attack took place in the Ras Naqura area of southern Lebanon, where UNIFIL’s main base is located. According to Lebanon’s foreign ministry, the Israeli fire struck a Sri Lankan battalion’s base, leaving several peacekeepers injured. The assault reportedly damaged UNIFIL’s watchtower and the main entrance to its command center. Additionally, an Israeli Merkava tank is said to have targeted another UN tower on the main road between Tyre and Naqura.

The Lebanese government condemned the Israeli actions, calling them deliberate attacks on UN peacekeeping forces. A senior official confirmed that the attacks resulted in injuries to two UNIFIL peacekeepers, though UNIFIL itself has yet to release an official statement on the incident.

International Reactions

The Israeli attack has sparked a wave of international concern, with multiple countries calling for accountability. China strongly condemned the assault, urging an immediate investigation into what it described as a violation of international humanitarian law. “Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and constitute violations of established international norms,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Italy, which has a significant number of troops deployed with UNIFIL, also expressed its outrage, suggesting that such actions could potentially be classified as war crimes. “Targeting peacekeeping forces in this manner could have serious legal ramifications,” an Italian official remarked. Meanwhile, the United States expressed its “deep concern” over the situation and called for all parties to respect the safety of UN personnel.

Growing Tensions in the Region

The attack comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions in the region, with ongoing security challenges along the Lebanese-Israeli border. While UNIFIL has been deployed in southern Lebanon for over four decades, ensuring peace and stability in the area has remained a difficult task, with frequent violations of the ceasefire and flare-ups of violence. This latest incident underscores the volatile nature of the region and the risks faced by UN peacekeepers operating in conflict zones.

Call for Action to Protect UN Peacekeepers

With UNIFIL’s mandate at risk, India has reiterated its support for measures that ensure the safety and sanctity of the mission. The MEA’s statement called on all parties to respect the safety of peacekeepers and uphold the principles of international peace and security.

As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains focused on finding diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions and prevent further attacks on peacekeeping forces.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Russia Urges BRICS To Create Alternative To IMF And World Bank Amid Sanctions

Filed under

India Lebanon MEA UN Peacekeeper
