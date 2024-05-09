Kim Jong Un Shows Solidarity With Putin On Victory Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has conveyed “firm support and solidarity” to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his congratulatory message for Victory Day, commemorating the 79th anniversary of the end of World War Two, as per state news agency KCNA on Thursday.

Russia observes Victory Day on Thursday, marking the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in World War Two, amid escalating tensions with the West due to the Russian military’s actions against Ukraine’s Western-supported forces.

“I express firm support and solidarity with the sacred cause of Russia, hoping that you and the brave Russian army and people would win fresh victory in the struggle to defeat the imperialists’ hegemonic policy,” Kim said in his letter to Putin according to KCNA.

The U.S. and other nations have accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia for potential use against Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022. Despite denials from both Moscow and Pyongyang, the two countries pledged to enhance military ties last year.

According to a report from United Nations sanctions monitors, debris from a missile that struck the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on January 2 belonged to a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile. This information was conveyed to a Security Council committee and reported by Reuters.

