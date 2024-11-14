Leaving X? Here’s How To Get Started On Bluesky, The New Social Media Platform

Since the owner of X Elon Musk helped the President-elect Donald Trump consolidate his hold in the White Houses, some users have started to migrate from the site in search for other options.

After the recent elections and discontent with X, as previously known as Twitter, a number of high-profile users, including a TV anchor named Don Lemon, as well as LGBTQ activist Alejandra Caraballo, said they would be leaving X for Bluesky. But all these caused not due to the nature of Elon Musk’s role with X changes, controversy over algorithms, or its use during the Trump campaign. No surprise, however, that Bluesky, a more decentralized social media application launched by the Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in 2019, has gained much momentum, especially amidst this mass exodus.

Bluesky Sees Major Rise

Since the election, interest in search has been rising quickly in the United States for Bluesky. According to a report from the Associated Press, a week after the election, Bluesky gained 1 million new followers. As some voters seek alternatives to X over its shift in priorities under Musk’s helm, Bluesky is being considered as a haven for those who want an edge by users and less influence by corporations.

What Makes Bluesky Special?

The main selling point of Bluesky is that it is user-driven and decentralized. As opposed to X, which runs based on the single company’s algorithm, Bluesky users can control feeds and build their own algorithms that define what they see. No longer do users have to rely on the feed of one central controlling interest. According to the current CEO of Bluesky, Jay Graber, what appeals to the network is that individuals can run an app off of a server that they themselves own, creating much more flexibility and transparency.

People can develop on Bluesky their own algorithms and share them with others rather than everyone relying on one all-knowing, top-down algorithm that changes at the whims of company leaders.

This means for the techno-innovative individual, being able to curate their very own “feeds,” such as one for science which includes posts from researchers, educators, and other practitioners. As Bluesky is an open network, it also allows tailored niche discussions without unnecessary unsolicited content.

Who Should Consider Switching to Bluesky?

While X is building a monetized following on chasing any viral trend to hit, Bluesky seems to be more suited for the more meaningful discussions that happen in smaller, more focused communities. If you want conversations that don’t have the same level of advertising and also aren’t as reliant on murky algorithms, then Bluesky is your app. The service has achieved a reputation of great content curation, far from the chaotic and ad-heavy environment of what most know of X, which many times has right-leaning accounts dominating.

Bluesky, therefore, is not ideal when your goal from social media is to reach millions of people or to gain followers for brand-building, but it offers a simpler and more user-friendly experience for those looking out for escape from the complexities and frustrations of X.

How To Join Bluesky

Bluesky is actually pretty effortless to get started on. There are several easy ways to download it, including through the Apple or Google app stores or by going to bsky.app. Once a user has signed up with an email, completed their username and password, and submitted a birthday, they can enjoy the full potential of Bluesky.

Once you’re in, the app’s layout will be familiar, with a “discover” feed to find new posts, and a “following” feed to catch up on posts from people you already follow. Bluesky also gives users another way to explore different “feeds” selected for particular topics like “Science” or “U.S. Politics,” and let you curate content that fits your interest.

Can I Bring My Followers from X?

This you cannot do: importing your X followers directly into Bluesky. However, the Chrome extension Sky Follower Bridge simply makes it easier for you to connect with friends and followers who have already moved over. This is achieved by installing the extension on Google Chrome so as to automatically search your X followers and follow them back on Bluesky.

