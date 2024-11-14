Khalistani Sympathizers In Canada Call Canadians ‘Invaders’, Demand ‘Go Back To England And Europe'”

The Khalistanis in Canada have again taken to the streets and have started to raise their voice, against the Canadians themselves. The Khalistani sympathizers have been calling their Canadian counterparts as 'invaders' and have been sloganeering "go back to England and Europe"

The Khalistanis in Canada have again taken to the streets and have started to raise their voice, against the Canadians themselves. The Khalistani sympathizers have been calling their Canadian counterparts as ‘invaders’ and have been sloganeering “go back to England and Europe”, as is visible in a viral two-minute video of a “Nagar Kirtan” in the country. “This is Canada, our own country. You [Canadians] go back,” the procession can be heard exclaiming.

Khalistanis march around Surrey BC and claim “we are the owners of Canada” and “white people should go back to Europe and Israel”.

How are we allowing these r*tards to shape our foreign policy? pic.twitter.com/9VmEnrVlGP — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) November 13, 2024

Sources of Indian intelligence have called this incident as the “new normal” in Canada, stating Khalistanis were slowly taking control of all aspects of the country. “In the absence of proper surveillance, these groups are taking over control from local Canadians too. Hindus are being asked money for protection and now, there is threat to locals in their colonies.”

This comes amidst already stressed ties between India and Canada over the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani sympathizer, who is labeled as a terrorist by India.

The diplomatic standoff between Canada and India has worsened since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made accusations against Indian agents being involved in the murder of a citizen of Canada in June 2023. In response, both countries have taken the extreme measure of expelling each other’s top-ranking diplomats.

Diplomatic Fallout After Trudeau’s Claims

As recently explained by Prime Minister Trudeau, the Canadian authorities were checking whether Indian agents, directly or on the instruction of the Indian government, were involved in the killing. India responded by outright denial, labelling the claims “preposterous.” Canada’s Indian government fired back by accusing Trudeau of harbouring Khalistani separatists within Canada, which means these groups did not only plan against India but were instrumental to the attackers targeting Hindus in Canada.

This is while there is growing worrisome about the attacks on Hindu devotees at the Canadian temples. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the assault urging it as a “deliberate attack” on the community.

Allegations of India: Political Motive behind Trudeau?

India has been accusing Trudeau of a political motive, because, according to the agencies, Indian intelligence of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is influenced by local political considerations on the Khalistani issue. Specifically, they appear to believe that in the run-up to the 2025 Canadian elections, the Canadian Prime Minister is courting Jagmeet Singh-a Member of Parliament with connections to the Khalistani movement. Trudeau’s popularity has plummeted, and his government is not an easy coalition to keep in place. This, according to Indian sources, might account for the fact that, despite having no evidence to prove the allegations against India, he was still supporting Khalistani groups.

Intelligence Sources Slam Trudeau’s Style

Indian intelligence officials have criticized Trudeau for raising such serious allegations without presenting concrete evidence. A source described his action as “childish,” accusing him of being manipulated by the ISI and Khalistani elements. “Trudeau is behaving in a childish way by accusing India for everything without realizing how he is playing in the hands of ISI and Khalistanis,” the source said, adding that these actions were damaging to Canada’s international relations and Trudeau’s personal credibility.

Calls for Accountability: Names and Evidence

As the exchange of accusations continued, Indian intelligence sources challenged Trudeau to name names of Canadian politicians who they alleged supplied him with the intelligence about India’s role in the killing. “The Canadian Parliament is full of Khalistan sympathisers and they have taken Trudeau for a ride,” said one intelligence official. They also took issue with the accountability of a prime minister who seriously charged another country based on unverified intelligence, without evidence to prove his accusations.

Conclusion: A Diplomatic Crisis Unfolds

In the wake of Trudeau’s statement, the gulf that already exists between India and Canada has only deepened and further accusations of weakening bilateral ties continue on both sides. The diplomatic crisis continues unabated as both the governments adhere to their respective stands.

ALSO READ:Japan Protests UN Panel’s Call To Review Male-Only Imperial Succession Law