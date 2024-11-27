Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Lebanese Returns Home Amid Ceasefire Between Israel And Hezbollah

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was brokered by the United States and France, marking a significant diplomatic milestone in a region scarred by prolonged conflict. The agreement, which took effect on Wednesday, aims to end hostilities across the Israeli-Lebanese border that have escalated in the wake of the Gaza war.

Lebanon’s army has announced plans to deploy troops to the southern region to monitor and maintain the ceasefire. However, residents of border villages have been advised to delay their return until the Israeli military, which had advanced approximately 6 kilometers into Lebanese territory, completes its withdrawal.

Tensions Persist

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high. Israeli forces reported sighting Hezbollah operatives near the border and opened fire to deter them from advancing. The ceasefire follows months of violence that displaced thousands of Lebanese and Israelis.

Diplomatic Efforts

The agreement is being hailed as a key achievement for the Biden administration. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot underscored the need for dialogue, expressing hope that similar negotiations could bring an end to the Gaza conflict.

Hamas, the Palestinian group engaged in conflict with Israel in Gaza, welcomed Lebanon’s decision to prioritize the safety of its citizens. Egypt, a mediator in attempts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, also praised the Lebanon truce as a step toward regional stability.

Return of Displaced Families

In Lebanon, families displaced by the conflict have begun returning to their homes in the south, despite widespread destruction in the region. Cars laden with personal belongings streamed through Tyre as residents celebrated with national flags and victory signs. Many, however, remain cautious, awaiting confirmation of Israel’s full withdrawal before returning.

Aiming for a Lasting Peace

President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of a “permanent cessation of hostilities” during an announcement from the White House. The agreement, approved by Israel’s security cabinet, is intended to prevent Hezbollah and other groups from posing future threats to Israel’s security.

This ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope for a region yearning for peace, though challenges remain in ensuring its longevity.

 

