Lebanon Seeks Humanitarian Funds As Violence Escalates

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has announced his intention to meet with donor countries in a bid to secure additional funding to address the rising displacement crisis triggered by Israel’s intensified aerial bombardment. As hundreds of thousands flee the escalating violence, Mikati stressed the urgency of addressing humanitarian needs for the Lebanese people.

In a recent press briefing, Mikati stated, “We are trying as much as possible to fill the gaps; it is not an easy process.” He confirmed plans to appeal for funds from international donors, hoping to channel these resources through the United Nations.

Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s caretaker minister of the environment, indicated that donors are expected to contribute over $450 million (£336 million) to meet immediate humanitarian needs. However, he noted that additional funds would be required for reconstruction efforts once the fighting subsides. Early estimates from Lebanon’s southern council suggest that damages already exceed $1.7 billion (£1.3 billion), a figure likely to rise with the ongoing violence.

MUST READ: Mehbooba Mufti Labels Netanyahu As The ‘Biggest Terrorist After Hitler

As Israeli warplanes continue to target southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and parts of Beirut, the situation has worsened. Currently, about 115,000 individuals are residing in state-run shelters, but the actual number of displaced people is likely much higher. Over the past five days, more than 77,000 people, both Lebanese and Syrian, have reportedly fled to Syria, according to Lebanon’s general security directorate.

Many displaced individuals are struggling to find adequate shelter, with reports of people sleeping in public parks and on the streets of Beirut. Those affected have expressed frustration over the lack of support since their displacement began, highlighting an urgent need for humanitarian assistance.

Hezbollah’s interim leader, Naim Qassem, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to continuing its fight against Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the country would utilize “all the capabilities we have” in its operations against Hezbollah.

In a shocking development, an Israeli airstrike early Monday targeted an apartment building in Beirut, marking the first attack on the city since 2006. This strike resulted in the deaths of two military and security commanders, along with a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Residents expressed shock and anger, noting that the attack occurred in an area not typically associated with Hezbollah.

The violence escalated further with an airstrike on the town of Qraiyeh, which killed 45 people. Local officials described the situation as a “massacre,” with many families still unaccounted for amid the rubble.

Israel has also indicated plans to return approximately 60,000 residents of northern Israel displaced by Hezbollah rocket attacks, but the ongoing airstrikes in Lebanon have resulted in over 700 fatalities and thousands of injuries since hostilities resumed on October 8.

Hezbollah has faced significant losses, including the recent death of its longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah. In response to the crisis, Qassem announced that the group would appoint a new secretary general soon, with speculation surrounding Hashem Safieddine as a potential successor.

As tensions escalate, both sides remain entrenched in their positions, with Israeli officials hinting at a possible ground invasion in Lebanon. The urgent need for humanitarian aid and a resolution to this crisis has become more pressing than ever.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt’s ‘Green War Room’ To Tackle Winter Pollution