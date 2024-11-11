Lee Zeldin Tapped As EPA Administrator By President-elect Trump

Former New York Representative Lee Zeldin has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Former New York Representative Lee Zeldin has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Zeldin, who lost the 2022 New York gubernatorial race to Kathy Hochul, confirmed his acceptance of the role in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator. We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water,” Zeldin wrote.

Zeldin’s Focus on Energy and Economic Prosperity

As the new EPA Administrator, one of Zeldin’s primary objectives will likely be rolling back several significant environmental regulations put in place by the Biden administration. This includes restrictions on vehicle emissions and measures to curb pollution from power plants, oil, and gas companies. Zeldin has made it clear that his approach will center on boosting economic growth while ensuring access to clean air and water.

In an interview with Fox News, Zeldin explained that his focus will be on removing “left-wing” regulations and creating conditions for “unleashing economic prosperity” through the agency.

“President Trump, when he called me up, gosh, he was rattling off 15, 20 different priorities, a clear focus. He wasn’t reading off of some sheet, it’s the top of his head,” Zeldin said. “And if I challenged him to give me 50 more ideas of what to do with this agency to improve the economy, I’m confident he would have done that.”

Zeldin continued, expressing enthusiasm about the potential for Trump’s second term. “I have a feeling that we’re on the verge of what could be the greatest four years, we’ve ever seen of any president in the White House.”

Zeldin’s Track Record on Environmental Issues

Zeldin’s environmental record as a congressman from New York may raise some eyebrows. In 2020, he received the lowest environmental score from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) among all New York congressional representatives. His lifetime score from the LCV stands at just 14%. During his time in Congress, Zeldin voted against various environmental initiatives, including replacing lead pipes and addressing climate change. However, he did vote against an amendment to cut EPA funding in 2020.

Zeldin also voted against President Biden’s landmark 2022 climate law, which passed with bipartisan support. His opposition to the law was in line with most Republicans in the House, who also voted against the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill, which included funding for clean energy projects, school bus electrification, and the cleanup of hazardous sites.

Trump’s Vision for the EPA and Energy Dominance

Zeldin outlined President Trump’s vision for the EPA, which prioritizes energy dominance while also protecting environmental resources. “One of the biggest issues for so many Americans was the economy, and the president was talking about unleashing economic prosperity through the EPA. We have the ability to pursue energy dominance, to be able to make the United States the artificial intelligence capital of the world, to bring back American jobs to the auto industry, and so much more,” Zeldin explained.

He also emphasized that Trump is deeply committed to ensuring clean air and water, noting that environmental protection will remain a key priority, alongside economic growth and energy independence.

Rolling Back Biden-Era Regulations

Zeldin’s immediate priorities at the EPA will likely include reversing several of the Biden administration’s climate regulations. Zeldin said the first 100 days of his tenure will be dedicated to eliminating what he considers burdensome regulations that stifle business growth and job creation.

“Day one and the first 100 days, we have the opportunity to roll back regulations that are forcing businesses to be able to struggle, they’re forced to cut costs, internally, they are moving overseas all together,” Zeldin said. “There are regulations that the left wing of this country have been advocating through regulatory power that ends up causing businesses to go in the wrong direction.”

Zeldin’s Role in Trump’s Agenda

Zeldin’s appointment marks another step in President Trump’s broader agenda of reshaping federal agencies. Most recently, Zeldin chaired the China policy initiative at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank dedicated to promoting Trump’s policy goals. Zeldin has been a vocal critic of China and has written extensively about the national security threats posed by the country.

In his new role at the EPA, Zeldin will play a crucial part in implementing Trump’s vision of regulatory rollback, economic expansion, and energy independence.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Kash Patel Considered For CIA Director In Trump Administration