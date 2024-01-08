Maldives' Ministers Condemn Derogatory Remarks against PM Modi

Maldives’ Foreign Affairs Minister Moosa Zameer has said that the remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ‘unacceptable’ and has also clarified that these remarks in no way reflect the official position of the Maldivian Government.

He said that Maldives as a country remains committed to fostering a positive dialogue with all of its partners with a particular focus on its neighbors.

The clarification comes after a major outroar erupted after several Maldivian Ministers were heard making ‘unsavory’ references to PM Modi.

A part of the Indian fraternity, who often sport images of enjoying holidays in Maldives have come out in support of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has condemned the language used and stressed that India has always been a good friend and such remarks should not be allowed to impact the relationship between the two countries negatively.

He is not the only one as several ministers have said that there should be repercussions for the remarks that have been passed by the ministers.