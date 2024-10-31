Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Malia Obama Embraces Hollywood Identity As ‘Malia Ann’: Barack Obama Reacts To Daughter’s Decision

Barack Obama recently shared his thoughts on his daughter Malia's choice to drop the Obama family name in her Hollywood career, marking her transition as a director under "Malia Ann."

Malia Obama Embraces Hollywood Identity As ‘Malia Ann’: Barack Obama Reacts To Daughter’s Decision

Barack Obama recently shared his thoughts on his daughter Malia’s choice to drop the Obama family name in her Hollywood career, marking her transition as a director under “Malia Ann.” The former first daughter premiered her debut film, The Heart, at Sundance Film Festival 2024, opting to go by her first and middle names without the influence of the widely recognized Obama name. Barack Obama revealed during the Pivot podcast that he fully supports Malia’s choice, reflecting her grounded approach to building her own professional identity.

Malia, who gained valuable experience interning on an HBO series and with Harvey Weinstein’s production company before working as a writer on Donald Glover’s Swarm, now seeks to make her mark in film directing. Reflecting on her decision, Barack Obama noted, “Her first film went to Sundance, and she didn’t use ‘Obama’ as a director on the credits.” Malia’s reasoning, he explained, was her desire for audiences to appreciate her work independent of her family’s legacy, remarking, “I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association.”

Barack and Michelle Obama, who now head Higher Ground Productions, pride themselves on their daughters’ independence and reluctance to lean on their parents’ influence in their career pursuits. “Our challenge,” Barack shared, “is that they hardly want us involved. They’re very sensitive and quite stubborn about it.” He noted that both Malia and Sasha are determined to carve out their own spaces without the added visibility of their family name, displaying what he describes as “a grounded outlook” despite public scrutiny.

The trend of high-profile children opting to separate their careers from their parents’ names has grown in recent years. Celebrities such as Suri Cruise (daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes) and Elle King (daughter of Rob Schneider) have adopted similar strategies, choosing to use names that reflect their individuality rather than their familial ties. Additionally, Shiloh and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have chosen Angelina Jolie’s surname, and Willow Smith often goes by her first name alone. Each of these choices, Barack Obama highlighted, reinforces a broader movement toward independence among children of well-known parents.

In describing Malia’s journey, Barack Obama expressed both pride and nostalgia. As the former president now takes on a key role in supporting Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, he recognizes the unique challenges his daughters face with public attention and paparazzi. “Their attitude is, ‘We’re not looking for all that,’ so they’re grounded,” he said, noting how they strive to lead low-profile lives despite the attention.

ALSO READ: PepsiCo To Close Four U.S. Bottling Plants, Nearly 400 Jobs Impacted Amid Operations Streamlining

Filed under

Barack Obama celebrity children names Hollywood independence Kamala Harris Malia Ann Malia Obama Obama family Sundance 2024 The Heart
Advertisement

Also Read

Holiday Travel Made Easier: U.S. Mandates Automatic Flight Refunds

Holiday Travel Made Easier: U.S. Mandates Automatic Flight Refunds

Thulasendrapuram: Village In India’s Tamil Nadu That Celebrates Its Daughter Kamala Harris

Thulasendrapuram: Village In India’s Tamil Nadu That Celebrates Its Daughter Kamala Harris

Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

7 Financial Changes Effective Nov 1, Money Transfers, Credit Cards, Fixed Deposits, And LPG Prices

7 Financial Changes Effective Nov 1, Money Transfers, Credit Cards, Fixed Deposits, And LPG Prices

Aakash Chopra Predicts Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul Could Command Rs 25 Crore In The IPL Auction

Aakash Chopra Predicts Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul Could Command Rs 25 Crore In The...

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox