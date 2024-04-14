Manager's Insensitive Email to Cancer Patient Sparks Outrage Online

Ireland – A college student’s online revelation about her mother’s employer pressuring her to return to work while battling stage 4 cancer has ignited a wave of outrage on social media.

The user, @disneydoll96, shared a screenshot of an email from her mother’s supervisor demanding a doctor’s note to confirm her fitness for work, as well as details of her limitations and treatment plan. The email also required her presence at a meeting the following day, displaying a lack of empathy and flexibility towards her health condition.

The post sheds light on the emotional and financial challenges faced by the family. The mother, a shop supervisor, is currently grappling with financial hardships following the loss of her husband. Despite her aspiration to return to work someday, her current health condition makes it challenging.

In the comments section, the user provided further insights into her mother’s situation, stating, “She has been claiming illness benefit, which is approximately 200 euros a week since her diagnosis, and recently switched to disability allowance as you cannot be on illness benefit beyond a certain period.”

“She can continue to claim these allowances while retaining her job, which is always protected here unless she chooses to resign.”

Despite her ongoing battle with cancer and prolonged chemotherapy treatments, the family remains hopeful. “Her team of doctors always tells us, ‘Yes, it’s still stage 4, but you’re a fighter who’s staying stable on treatment.’ She has a lot of fight left in her, and I genuinely believe she will recover,” the daughter shared.

Social media users expressed their anger and disappointment at the manager’s insensitive behaviour, with comments ranging from condemning the lack of empathy to suggesting that the employee record meetings to expose the company’s actions.

One user expressed, “I wish karma had real power. Bullying a disabled person should result in nightmares based on that disability until you’ve learned your lesson. People would certainly be kinder to each other.”

Another empathized with the family, writing, “I am so incredibly sorry about your mother. You should share this story in the Ireland sub and the county sub as well.”

The incident underscores the importance of empathy and understanding in the workplace, emphasizing the need for companies to prioritize the well-being and health of their employees over profit.