Mangoes At Rs 2,400, Ladyfinger At Rs 650/Kg: Grocery In London

Indian customers have taken notice of a video that has gone viral and highlights the outrageous price of basic Indian groceries in London. In the video, Delhi native turned London resident Chavi Agarwal gave her Instagram followers a thorough tour of an Indian grocery store in the British metropolis.

She drew attention to the disparities in cost between popular Indian items offered in London and their native markets. Ms. Agarwal, for example, brought up the fact that a package of Lay’s Magic Masala, which retails for ₹20 in India, was being offered for ₹95 in London. In the London store, a pack of Maggi was marked down to ₹ 300.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chavi Agarwal | Honest London Life (@nine2fivelife)

Ms. Agarwal revealed the prices of additional staple Indian groceries in the video. She stated that six Alphonso mangoes cost ₹ 2,400, whereas paneer, a staple in Indian cooking, costs just ₹ 700. Okra, or Bhindi, was priced at ₹ 650 per kilogram. The price of bitter gourd, or karela, was even more expensive, at ₹1,000 per kilogram.

The footage was shared by Ms. Agarwal earlier this month. It has received a great deal of attention since then, with over 6 million views and over 135,000 likes.

While some readers in the comments section expressed amazement at the costs, others highlighted important aspects including purchasing power parity and the differences in income between the two countries.

“By converting to rupees you are making the prices seem more exorbitant than they are – yes, some of the items you’ve mentioned are more expensive than other desi shops and it might be worth reconsidering this shop in particular as I’ve grown up here in a desi area (for more than 30 years) and never seen mangos for 22 pounds! But in general, earning power here is more, therefore things cost more. Look into purchasing power parity. It’s not just Indian snacks – is milk the same price in India? Is bread the same price in India? No. No denying we are suffering with inflation here but sadly this video comes across more hyperbolic than anything else,” explained one user. “I’d never have the heart to buy those after looking at the price,” commented another. “Let’s open a karela business in London,” jokingly said a third user. “There is something called purchase power parity… So comparing like this is not the right way,” explained another.

Show Full Article