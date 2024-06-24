Mangoes At Rs 2,400, Ladyfinger At Rs 650/Kg: Grocery In London

Indian customers have taken notice of a video that has gone viral and highlights the outrageous price of basic Indian groceries in London. In the video, Delhi native turned London resident Chavi Agarwal gave her Instagram followers a thorough tour of an Indian grocery store in the British metropolis.
She drew attention to the disparities in cost between popular Indian items offered in London and their native markets. Ms. Agarwal, for example, brought up the fact that a package of Lay’s Magic Masala, which retails for ₹20 in India, was being offered for ₹95 in London. In the London store, a pack of Maggi was marked down to ₹ 300.
Ms. Agarwal revealed the prices of additional staple Indian groceries in the video. She stated that six Alphonso mangoes cost ₹ 2,400, whereas paneer, a staple in Indian cooking, costs just ₹ 700. Okra, or Bhindi, was priced at ₹ 650 per kilogram. The price of bitter gourd, or karela, was even more expensive, at ₹1,000 per kilogram.
The footage was shared by Ms. Agarwal earlier this month. It has received a great deal of attention since then, with over 6 million views and over 135,000 likes.
While some readers in the comments section expressed amazement at the costs, others highlighted important aspects including purchasing power parity and the differences in income between the two countries.