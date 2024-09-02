Melania Trump’s Plea for ‘Cuss Control’ Ignored as Donald Trump Attacks Kamala Harris with Blunt Criticism

Despite Melania Trump’s efforts to rein in her husband’s use of colorful language, former President Donald Trump launched a harsh verbal attack on Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Ignoring pleas for civility from both his wife and evangelical leader Franklin Graham, Trump made a shocking statement, claiming that everything Harris touches “turns to s**t.”

Melania Trump has reportedly been urging her husband to tone down his language, particularly during his campaign rallies. However, her efforts seemed to have little effect. At the rally, Trump openly discussed how his wife often asks him to refrain from using such language, but he doubled down on his choice of words, arguing that sometimes strong language is necessary to drive his point home.

“They believe in an ideology and—if you look at Kamala and you look at what she’s done—every place she’s touched has turned to s**t. Every single place,” Trump declared to his supporters. He justified his language by saying, “It’s not really that bad a word, but how can you top that word for what I’m talking about? Right? What word?”

In addition to Melania, Franklin Graham, a prominent evangelical leader, also reached out to Trump, asking him to avoid using foul language during his speeches. According to Trump, Graham praised his rallies but suggested they would be even better without the profanity. “Franklin is probably right,” Trump admitted, though he noted that he wasn’t entirely convinced. He praised Graham as “a great guy” but did not commit to changing his approach.

Where Is Melania Trump?

While Donald Trump frequently mentions his wife during his campaign events, Melania Trump has remained largely out of the public eye during his 2024 presidential campaign. Aside from attending a few fundraisers and making brief appearances at Trump Tower, the former first lady has kept a low profile. This contrasts with the active involvement of other candidates’ spouses, leading to speculation about potential marital issues.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who is known for his brief tenure in Trump’s administration, even suggested that Melania Trump might be more supportive of a Kamala Harris victory than her husband is. Speaking on the MediasTouch podcast, Scaramucci remarked, “Maybe Melania Trump is the only one. Because she really dislikes Trump,” implying that Melania’s support for Harris might surpass even that of her husband.

Donald Trump’s refusal to heed Melania Trump’s and Franklin Graham’s requests for civility during his rallies underscores his commitment to his unfiltered speaking style. Despite their pleas, Trump continues to use blunt and sometimes profane language to criticize his political opponents, most recently targeting Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s low profile during the campaign has sparked speculation about her role and influence in the 2024 election.