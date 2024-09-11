Thursday, September 12, 2024

Mexican Senate Approves Controversial Judicial Reform Amidst Chaotic Protests

On early Wednesday morning, the Mexican Senate narrowly approved a contentious judicial reform, just hours after protesters stormed the chamber, Thus, causing a temporary suspension of the session.

Mexican Senate Approves Controversial Judicial Reform Amidst Chaotic Protests

On early Wednesday morning, the Mexican Senate narrowly approved a contentious judicial reform, just hours after protesters stormed the chamber, Thus, causing a temporary suspension of the session.

As per viral footage, protesters broke through a door after a scuffle with officials, while others waved Mexican flags and chanted from an upper gallery. Further, some lawmakers were seen supporting the demonstrators.

Hence, this unrest resulted in at least one injury, with reports that an opposition senator was attacked with gasoline.

Earlier,  just last week, this reform was passed the lower house of Congress, where it eventually succeeded with 86 votes in favor, 41 against, and no abstentions.

Currently, the reform must now be ratified by a majority of state legislatures, which is anticipated and the first judicial elections could occur as soon as next year.

Meanwhile, this vote marked the final significant hurdle for the sweeping reform, which proposes that judges at all levels of government be elected through popular vote.

Also Read: Many Chinese Migrants Are Flying To Mexico In Search For A Better Life & Freedom

This measure, championed by outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has faced mounting opposition in recent weeks.

As per critics, these reform constitutes a power grab that could undermine one of the few remaining checks on presidential authority, with legal experts warning that it could isolate Mexico internationally.

However, as per his protégé, Claudia Sheinbaum, the nomination process for judges will be divided among the three branches of government. Thus, countering claims that it would consolidate power for her party, Morena.

Must Read: Judges In Mexico Might Soon Face Elections: Critics Warn Of Democratic Risks

For unversed, Mexican Supreme Court judges are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, while federal judges are chosen by a judicial commission based on merit. This proposed reform would require approximately 7,000 judges to compete for their positions. Thus, potentially altering the judicial landscape significantly.

Tags:

Judicial Reform Mexican Senate Mexico NewsX

Recent Post

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar Hospital Case

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar...

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with Food, Water, and Fans

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with...

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on VMAs 2024 Red Carpet

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox