Mexican Senate Approves Controversial Judicial Reform Amidst Chaotic Protests

On early Wednesday morning, the Mexican Senate narrowly approved a contentious judicial reform, just hours after protesters stormed the chamber, Thus, causing a temporary suspension of the session.

As per viral footage, protesters broke through a door after a scuffle with officials, while others waved Mexican flags and chanted from an upper gallery. Further, some lawmakers were seen supporting the demonstrators.

Hence, this unrest resulted in at least one injury, with reports that an opposition senator was attacked with gasoline.

Earlier, just last week, this reform was passed the lower house of Congress, where it eventually succeeded with 86 votes in favor, 41 against, and no abstentions.

Currently, the reform must now be ratified by a majority of state legislatures, which is anticipated and the first judicial elections could occur as soon as next year.

Meanwhile, this vote marked the final significant hurdle for the sweeping reform, which proposes that judges at all levels of government be elected through popular vote.

This measure, championed by outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has faced mounting opposition in recent weeks.

As per critics, these reform constitutes a power grab that could undermine one of the few remaining checks on presidential authority, with legal experts warning that it could isolate Mexico internationally.

However, as per his protégé, Claudia Sheinbaum, the nomination process for judges will be divided among the three branches of government. Thus, countering claims that it would consolidate power for her party, Morena.

For unversed, Mexican Supreme Court judges are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, while federal judges are chosen by a judicial commission based on merit. This proposed reform would require approximately 7,000 judges to compete for their positions. Thus, potentially altering the judicial landscape significantly.