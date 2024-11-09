Home
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Moment Of Pakistan Blast Killing 24 Caught On Camera | WATCH

A devastating blast at Quetta railway station killed 24 and injured over 40, with CCTV footage capturing the tragic moment. The attack reportedly targeted Pakistan Army personnel.

Moment Of Pakistan Blast Killing 24 Caught On Camera | WATCH

At least 24 people lost their lives, and more than 40 others sustained injuries in a powerful bomb blast at Quetta’s main railway station in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The tragic incident, reported on Saturday, targeted Pakistan Army personnel and was captured on CCTV footage, which later circulated widely online.

The explosion, caught on a surveillance camera and shared by Sputnik India, shows the moment of detonation, reportedly aimed at soldiers from the Pakistan Army’s Infantry School. Inspector General of Police for Balochistan, Mouzzam Jah Ansari, confirmed the death toll, while many of the injured remain in critical condition. “The target was army personnel from the Infantry School,” Ansari stated, highlighting the apparent motive behind the attack.

Following the explosion, emergency responders rushed to the scene to transport victims to local hospitals. “So far, 44 injured people have been brought to civil hospital,” reported Dr. Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for the hospital. Authorities suspect a suicide bomber orchestrated the attack, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Baloch, who confirmed that an investigation is underway to gather more information.

The blast occurred within the bustling confines of Quetta’s railway station, just as the Peshawar-bound express was about to depart. Known for its high activity in the morning, the station was especially crowded, adding to the number of civilian casualties. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Watch the video here (Viewers discretion advised):

Security Threats In Balochistan

This tragic incident adds to an escalating wave of violence in Pakistan, where attacks by separatist ethnic militants and Islamist groups have surged. Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest yet economically marginalized province, has long been a focal point of separatist insurgencies. In August, a similar series of attacks by militant groups killed 73 people across the province. These coordinated assaults targeted police stations, railway infrastructure, and highways.

Resource-Rich Region Marred By Militancy

Balochistan’s abundant natural resources, including large-scale China-led projects such as the Gwadar port and several mining ventures, have attracted foreign investment. However, these projects have also drawn criticism from local insurgent groups, who claim that foreign and national entities exploit the region’s wealth while disregarding the interests of its residents.

Among the more prominent groups in the region, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) frequently carries out deadly attacks against security forces and non-Baloch citizens. In August, the BLA claimed responsibility for attacks that resulted in the deaths of at least 39 people in one of the deadliest escalations in the province.

Continued Threats To Stability

Militant activity in Balochistan poses an ongoing threat to Pakistan’s internal security, with frequent attacks targeting both military and infrastructure projects. The latest Quetta blast underscores the volatility in the region and the challenges facing Pakistan as it contends with separatist movements and regional instability. Authorities continue to investigate the Quetta incident, as security forces remain on high alert for further potential attacks.

