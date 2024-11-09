Quetta Railway Station Blast: 24 killed, 46 Injured In Suicide Bomb Attack

A suicide bomb attack at Quetta Railway Station claimed at least 24 lives and left 46 others injured on Saturday, according to Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqat.

A suicide bomb attack at Quetta Railway Station claimed at least 24 lives and left 46 others injured on Saturday, according to Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqat. The incident comes just a week after another explosion near a school and hospital in Balochistan’s Mastung district killed eight people, including five children.

The blast highlights the alarming rise in terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where violence has escalated sharply over the past year.

Train Services Suspended

Following the explosion, Commissioner Shafqat announced plans to request that railway authorities temporarily suspend train operations. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned militant group, has claimed responsibility for this attack. Just days before, Pakistan Railways had resumed the Quetta-to-Peshawar service on October 11 after a prolonged suspension caused by a previous BLA attack, which damaged a major railway bridge between Kolpur and Mach on August 26.

Emergency Response By Quetta Police

The Quetta Police and Bomb Disposal Squad were quick to respond, securing the station and collecting evidence to understand the nature of the blast. In the aftermath, Quetta’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Baloch confirmed that around 100 people were present at the station, and the Jaffar Express train was about to depart for Peshawar. The public has been urged to donate blood for the injured, while hospitals declared a state of emergency to manage the influx of casualties.

Government Condemns Quetta Attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, emphasizing that terrorists are increasingly targeting innocent civilians, including women and children. In his statement, CM Bugti denounced the inhumanity of these attacks and committed to intensifying operations to eliminate terrorism in Balochistan. Citing recent successes in tracing and apprehending perpetrators, he assured that those behind the Quetta Railway Station bombing would be brought to justice.

Surge in Terrorism-Related Incidents Across Pakistan

The recent surge in violence follows a particularly deadly year for Pakistan, with over 1,500 fatalities and nearly as many injuries from terrorism and counter-terror operations. In September alone, incidents included a bombing that injured police personnel in Quetta and an armed assault on laborers in Panjgur. Additionally, attacks in Kalat last month resulted in the deaths of three security personnel, further underscoring the threat.

