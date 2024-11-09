Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Quetta Railway Station Blast: 24 killed, 46 Injured In Suicide Bomb Attack

A suicide bomb attack at Quetta Railway Station claimed at least 24 lives and left 46 others injured on Saturday, according to Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqat.

Quetta Railway Station Blast: 24 killed, 46 Injured In Suicide Bomb Attack

A suicide bomb attack at Quetta Railway Station claimed at least 24 lives and left 46 others injured on Saturday, according to Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqat. The incident comes just a week after another explosion near a school and hospital in Balochistan’s Mastung district killed eight people, including five children.

The blast highlights the alarming rise in terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where violence has escalated sharply over the past year.

Train Services Suspended

Following the explosion, Commissioner Shafqat announced plans to request that railway authorities temporarily suspend train operations. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned militant group, has claimed responsibility for this attack. Just days before, Pakistan Railways had resumed the Quetta-to-Peshawar service on October 11 after a prolonged suspension caused by a previous BLA attack, which damaged a major railway bridge between Kolpur and Mach on August 26.

Emergency Response By Quetta Police

The Quetta Police and Bomb Disposal Squad were quick to respond, securing the station and collecting evidence to understand the nature of the blast. In the aftermath, Quetta’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Baloch confirmed that around 100 people were present at the station, and the Jaffar Express train was about to depart for Peshawar. The public has been urged to donate blood for the injured, while hospitals declared a state of emergency to manage the influx of casualties.

Government Condemns Quetta Attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, emphasizing that terrorists are increasingly targeting innocent civilians, including women and children. In his statement, CM Bugti denounced the inhumanity of these attacks and committed to intensifying operations to eliminate terrorism in Balochistan. Citing recent successes in tracing and apprehending perpetrators, he assured that those behind the Quetta Railway Station bombing would be brought to justice.

Surge in Terrorism-Related Incidents Across Pakistan

The recent surge in violence follows a particularly deadly year for Pakistan, with over 1,500 fatalities and nearly as many injuries from terrorism and counter-terror operations. In September alone, incidents included a bombing that injured police personnel in Quetta and an armed assault on laborers in Panjgur. Additionally, attacks in Kalat last month resulted in the deaths of three security personnel, further underscoring the threat.

Read More: Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha At U.S. Request

Filed under

Pakistan Quetta Quetta Railway Station Blast Quetta Suicide Bomb Attack
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox