Following months of unfruitful negotiations with Hamas to establish a ceasefire and release hostages in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Qatar has agreed to expel Hamas leaders residing in Doha. The decision came after increased U.S. pressure, with officials requesting that Qatar cease hosting senior members of the militant group, according to sources from both U.S. and Qatari sides.

Shift in Approach of Qatar

About two weeks ago, U.S. officials emphasized to Qatar that continuing to offer refuge to Hamas leaders contradicted American interests, especially as the group was unwilling to release hostages or accept ceasefire proposals. In response, Qatar issued a notice to Hamas approximately a week ago, signaling a shift in its policy on the matter. This decision aligns with President Joe Biden’s priority of de-escalating the conflict.

U.S. Official Condemns Hamas Actions

A senior U.S. administration official underscored the gravity of the situation, noting that Hamas, classified as a terrorist group responsible for American deaths and ongoing hostage situations, should not find a haven in any allied nation’s capital. Following the death of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and another failed ceasefire proposal, Qatar’s decision to expel Hamas leaders marked a significant step.

Future of Hamas Leadership Uncertain

It remains unclear where Hamas leaders will go following their exit from Qatar, though Turkey has been considered as a potential option. However, U.S. officials are not inclined to support Turkey as an alternative location for Hamas. Additionally, earlier in the year, the U.S. Justice Department charged several high-ranking Hamas leaders, including Khaled Meshaal, believed to be residing in Qatar, in connection with the October 7 attacks on Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously urged Qatar to warn Hamas that a failure to negotiate would jeopardize their presence in Doha.

