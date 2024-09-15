MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

Pleased to participate at the Inauguration of the second PIO Day Malaysia celebrations at Kuala Lumpur, organized by @gopiomalaysia.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh participated at the inauguration of second Person of Indian Origin (PIO) Day Malaysia celebration at Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Singh, who is on an official visit to Malaysia, also appreciated the PIO community for their efforts to celebrate their legacy in Malaysia and bring the diverse community together.

celebrate the legacy of PIOs in Malaysia and also in bringing together the diverse PIO community in Malaysia for the PIO-Day celebrations,” the MoS for External Affairs stated on X.

The Minister also representatives of Global Organisation of Persons of Indian Origin, Malaysia, and GOPIO International to discuss ways and means for enhancing people-to-people ties.

“Pleased to meet with representatives of GOPIO (Global Organization of Persons of Indian Origin) Malaysia and GOPIO International and to discuss ways and means for enhancing people to people ties between India and our diaspora abroad and contribution to growth and prosperity of New India in the AmritKaal,” he stated.

“Commended the immense role of Indian diaspora as living bridge connecting India to the world. Grateful for contributions of Indian diaspora in Malaysia to strengthening bilateral ties,” Singh added.

The MoS for External Affairs interacted with leading business community in Malaysia and appreciated their support to economic engagement between India and Malaysia.

“Delighted to interact with leading Business Community in Malaysia led by @ciim_in, led by Chairman @umangsharmas and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC), led by Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam. CIIM and MIBC together represent the strong and growing business and economic engagement between India and Malaysia,” he stated.

He also attended the inaugural ceremony of the 15th GOPIO International Convention at Kuala Lumpur.

“Delighted to attend the Inaugural Ceremony of the 15th GOPIO International Convention at Kuala Lumpur. Commend the efforts of GOPIO International in bringing together the Persons of Indian Origin from across the world and fostering beneficial exchanges and collaborations,” Kirit Vardhan Singh stated.

Kirti Vardhan Singh also witnessed the operationalization of the Ayurveda Chair at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, and termed it a significant step in the collaboration for traditional medicine.

“Happy to witness the operationalization of the Ayurveda Chair at @UTARnetas an outcome of the MoU between @ItraJamnagar and @utarnet. This is a significant step forward in further strengthening India-Malaysia collaboration in the field of traditional medicine systems especially in the field of Ayurveda,” he stated on X.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

