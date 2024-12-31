Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

No Windows, Balcony’s For Women In Afghanistan: New Ban In Taliban Ruled Country

This includes areas like courtyards, kitchens, and wells, where women are often seen performing domestic tasks.

No Windows, Balcony’s For Women In Afghanistan: New Ban In Taliban Ruled Country

The Taliban’s ongoing restrictions on Afghan women and girls continue to spark global outrage. One of their most recent moves has been the imposition of a ban on constructing windows in residential buildings that overlook spaces typically used by women. This includes areas like courtyards, kitchens, and wells, where women are often seen performing domestic tasks. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that such visibility could lead to “obscene acts,” a justification that reflects the severe limitations placed on women’s rights since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Since their return to power, the Taliban has excluded Afghan women from nearly all aspects of public life. Women have been banned from attending schools, universities, and most workplaces, and they are also prohibited from accessing public spaces like parks and bathhouses. This latest window ban is just one of many restrictions targeting women, which include tight regulations on their appearance, movement, and social interactions.

The decree not only forbids windows that provide views into these private spaces but also mandates that municipal authorities ensure compliance. Property owners are advised to block such views by constructing walls or other barriers to prevent what the Taliban considers “nuisances.”

Beyond these architectural restrictions, the Taliban have instituted a range of policies through their Ministry for the “Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.” These include laws that enforce strict dress codes for women, such as wearing face coverings and loose clothing, and bans on women interacting with men who are not family members. Women are also prohibited from reading or reciting the Quran aloud in front of other women, further restricting their religious freedoms.

Additionally, women have been barred from several career paths, with recent reports indicating that women training as midwives and nurses were told to stop attending their courses. This ban is particularly concerning given Afghanistan’s dire maternal health crisis, with one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. Women’s access to education has also been severely limited, with over 1.4 million girls being denied secondary education.

International reactions to these restrictions have been swift. Several countries, including Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, have initiated legal proceedings against the Taliban for violating international human rights conventions, particularly those related to gender discrimination. Despite widespread condemnation, the Taliban continue to deny any human rights abuses, claiming that their actions are in line with their interpretation of Islamic law.

As Afghanistan remains under Taliban rule, the future for women and girls in the country remains uncertain, with an entire generation’s potential at risk due to the ongoing denial of basic rights and freedoms. The international community continues to call for a change, but for now, the Taliban remain firm in their position, labeling all criticism as foreign interference.

Also Read: China’s Cyberattack Breached US Treasury Department, Key Documents Exposed

Filed under

Taliban New ban on women

Advertisement

Also Read

Heart Attacks: A Rising Threat Amongst Younger Women

Heart Attacks: A Rising Threat Amongst Younger Women

India Among Top Clean Energy Superpowers: 200 GW Capacity Achieved, Investments To Double In 2025

India Among Top Clean Energy Superpowers: 200 GW Capacity Achieved, Investments To Double In 2025

New Year’s Eve: Section 163 Imposed For Two Days – What’s Available And What’s Not

New Year’s Eve: Section 163 Imposed For Two Days – What’s Available And What’s Not

Global Population To Hit 8.09 Billion on New Year’s Day With India At The Top: US Census

Global Population To Hit 8.09 Billion on New Year’s Day With India At The Top:...

Will Stricter H-1B Visa Rules End The American Dream For Indians?

Will Stricter H-1B Visa Rules End The American Dream For Indians?

Entertainment

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And ‘B**ch’

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox